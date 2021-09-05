The way Rohit Sharma was batting, it was pleasing to watch from the non-striker's end: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara was in awe of Rohit Sharma's scintillating hundred on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at the Oval. It was Rohit Sharma's first overseas Test hundred, punishing the hosts for dropping him on a single-figure score on Day 3.

Rohit Sharma reached his hundred by hitting the maximum off Moeen Ali's bowling in the 64th over. Along with Pujara, he added 153 runs to put India in the driver's seat. However, Rohit was the first to go as Ollie Robinson struck twice after taking the second new ball.

Cheteshwar Pujara opined that Rohit Sharma had already scored two fifties and it was about time he converted one to three figures. Pujara was pleased to see the knock from the non-striker's end and thinks he has put the visitors in a powerful position.

"He has been batting well throughout the series. He got a couple of fifties and it was time he converts those into a big one. And today was the day. The way he was batting, it was pleasing to watch from the non-striker's end, he was timing the ball really well, good batting conditions, but still, some excellent shots which he played and which put us in a very good position in the game,"

It's a little bit soar, but it's sweet pain: Cheteshwar Pujara on his ankle injury

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cheteshwar Pujara opened up about his ankle niggle that surfaced while running, claiming it doesn't look threatening for now. The right-handed batsman described the injury as 'sweet pain'.

"Fingers crossed, nothing serious, hopefully will get to know tomorrow. It's a little bit soar, but it's sweet pain. I didn't want this, but I can't help it,"

As for India's position by the third day's close, their lead swelled to 171 with seven wickets remaining. Ollie Robinson took two wickets immediately after taking the new ball. However, captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja denied the hosts any further collapse.

