Cheteshwar Pujara reflects on his Test journey: “Never thought that I will play 100 Test matches”

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has stated that he never thought about playing 100 Test matches when he began his cricketing journey. Downplaying the landmark, the 35-year-old said that when someone plays well for long enough, such milestones are bound to follow.

When India take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which starts in Delhi on Friday, February 17, Pujara will become the 13th Indian player to feature in 100 Tests. Having made his debut in 2010, the resilient right-handed batter has accumulated 7021 runs at an average of 44.15.

On the eve of his landmark Test, Pujara addressed a press conference in Delhi. Sharing his thoughts on his journey, he said:

“When I started playing cricket and then made my (Test) debut, I never thought about playing 100 Test matches. For me, it is always about being in the present and not thinking too far ahead.

"So, for me, I thought before this series started and that’s when I realised that I will be playing my hundredth Test match. In a career, you always go through ups and downs, and you have to fight through those periods."

The Saurashtra batter asserted that he wants to do well in every Test that he plays. The veteran cricketer elaborated:

“For me, I never thought that I will play 100 Test matches as that wasn’t my goal. I have always been a player who wants to do well in every Test match and series. The 100th Test match is something which happens through the journey and that is something which you can’t aim for. But when you continue playing good cricket, eventually that happens.”

Pujara did not have a great start to the Test series. He was dismissed for seven in Nagpur even as India clinched the game by an innings and 132 runs.

“Australia has always been a tough opposition” - Cheteshwar Pujara

When asked about the toughest opposition he has faced in his Test career, Pujara named Australia, England and New Zealand. The 35-year-old commented:

“Australia has always been a tough opposition, England too are challenging opponents; even New Zealand. Our performance against them has been really good. We have fought well against them."

On a personal front, he picked James Anderson, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Pat Cummins as the bowlers he has found most difficult to face. Pujara concluded:

“Speaking of challenging bowlers, James Anderson in England, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel during my first South Africa trip in 2010-11… Pat Cummins in Australia is one of the most challenging bowlers."

Incidentally, Pujara made his Test debut against Australia and will be playing his 100th Test against the same opponents.

