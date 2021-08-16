"Cheteshwar Pujara's knock was exactly what was required out of him"- Zaheer Khan

Former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan was impressed with the way Cheteshwar Pujara batted and wore down the England bowlers on Day 4 of the second Test. The right-hander scored 45 runs and faced 206 deliveries, keeping the England bowlers at bay.

Cheteshwar Pujara also built a crucial partnership of 100 runs with Ajinkya Rahane. While some might say that Pujara's strike rate was too low, Zaheer Khan stated that the right-hander played exactly the way that the team would have expected him to.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan explained why Cheteshwar Pujara shouldn't be questioned about his strike rate. He believes Pujara's inning was crucial in preventing India's batting collapse.

"If you look at Pujara's knock today, he has done exactly what was required of him. The importance of his innings as well as that partnership (with Rahane) was immense because you had lost three quick wickets with the new ball. The wicket on the fourth day is never easy and from that point of view, Pujara played the role that was needed from him. He even got dismissed on an unplayable delivery," Zaheer Khan opined.

Cheteshwar Pujara's departure started a flurry of Indian wickets

Once the partnership between Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane reached a hundred, the former was dismissed courtesy of an awkward delivery from Mark Wood. Ajinkya Rahane soon followed, edging behind to an armball from Moeen Ali.

The off-spinner got great purchase from the wicket and cleaned up Ravindra Jadeja with an absolute beauty. India ended the day 154 runs ahead but with six wickets down. With just Rishabh Pant and the Indian tail remaining, the hosts will back themselves to bowl out India sooner rather than later.

Pant will be key for the visitors as they look to take the lead past 200. India will need to bat and add as many runs as possible in order to pose a challenge for England on the final day of the second test.

Edited by Diptanil Roy