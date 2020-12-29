Cheteshwar Pujara being troubled by Pat Cummins has become a slight area of concern - Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has opined that Cheteshwar Pujara constantly being harrowed by Pat Cummins in the Border-Gavaskar series to date has been a 'slight area of concern' for the team.

During a discussion on the Sony Sports network, Zaheer Khan shared his views about the underwhelming returns enjoyed by the Indian batting mainstay in the ongoing four-match series.

Zaheer Khan replied in the affirmative when asked if Cheteshwar Pujara being troubled by Pat Cummins has become disconcerting, considering the number of runs he had scored in Australia last time.

Khan observed that Pujara's issues were probably similar to those of Steve Smith who seemed to have found his touch in ODIs but has struggled in the ongoing Test series.

"There is no doubt that it is a topic of concern. But it is similar to the way we were talking about Steve Smith, that he will get the feel, he said he found his grip in the one-dayers," said Zaheer Khan.

The left-arm pacer observed that despite scoring runs aplenty last time, Cheteshwar Pujara has struggled this time, especially against the angle of Cummins' deliveries.

"He has to figure out that thing because it was the same attack against whom he had scored three centuries in the last series. Yes, the angle of Cummins' deliveries are troubling him and somewhere or the other I feel this is form-related," added Zaheer Khan.

I think it is a matter of time before Cheteshwar Pujara gets his form back: Zaheer Khan

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored just 63 runs in the four innings he has played.

Zaheer Khan reckons that Cheteshwar Pujara might have to revisit his knocks from India's last tour down under to figure out where he is going wrong.

"It could be the trigger movement; he might have to go back down memory lane and think about it. He just has to get that feel," observed Zaheer Khan.

The left-arm pacer reasoned that the number three batsman faced Cummins last time around as well but had come out on top, saying in this regard:

"Yes, if Pat Cummins had not played in the previous series and not expolited his weakness like this, then it would have been a different thing but he has played him in the last series and scored centuries when he was there."

While admitting it is a matter of concern for the moment, Zaheer Khan is hopeful that it may not be too long before Cheteshwar Pujara resolves his batting woes.

"I think it is a matter of time. We should see it from that viewpoint but at this moment, you can say that it has become a slight area of concern," concluded Zaheer Khan.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed by Pat Cummins in the last three innings of the ongoing India-Australia Test series. Apart from the dismissals, there have been a few occasions when Pujara's edges have fallen short of the slip fielders due to the soft hands he employs.

Pat Cummins has tended to slant the ball in before straightening it off the seam to cause problems for Cheteshwar Pujara. The tenacious batsman needs to quickly figure out a way to counter these deliveries and return to run-scoring ways.