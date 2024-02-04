"Chiku bhaiya Sachin sir maan gaye"- Top 10 funny memes as Shubman Gill ends lean Test run with a century in 2nd IND vs ENG Test in Vizag

Team India batter Shubman Gill ended his poor form in Test cricket with a brilliant century in the second innings of the 2nd Test against England. He reached the milestone on Sunday (February 4) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The onus was on Shubman Gill early in the day after James Anderson dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal with a fine spell, reducing India to 30/2.

After surviving a couple of close calls, Gill got into a decent rhythm and took India forward by building partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (29) and Axar Patel (45). He displayed decisive footwork against the spinners as well. He notched up his third Test century, his first at the number 3 position after more than 10 innings.

There were many question marks about his spot in the Test playing XI going into this match due to his average performances previously. Shubman Gill put all of those to rest with a crucial century in a pressure situation.

Courtesy of his century, India managed to set a target of 399 runs for England. The visiting side then scored 67/1 in 14 overs before stumps on Day 3.

Fans enjoyed the good batting performance of Shubman Gill on Day 3 of the 2nd Test of the five-match series against England. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I think it's about 70-30 at the moment"- Shubman Gill on India's winning chances in 2nd Test vs England

Speaking to the broadcasters after stumps on Day 3, Team India batter Shubman Gill reflected on his knock, saying:

"Very pleased (about his knock) but I feel like I left a bit out there. We could have scored a few more runs but overall, it was a good effort. Maybe I should have played those 5-6 overs and got some time in the game. It's a pretty decent wicket to bat on. You can't hit on the rise and you have to apply yourself."

Speaking about the state of the game ahead of Day 4, Gill said:

"If we get the right amount of balls in the right areas, we should get the job done tomorrow. He (his father) comes for most of my games, so there's no such pressure.

"We are in the game. I think it's about 70-30 at the moment. The morning session will be an important one because we've seen there is some moisture there. So, there is a bit for the pacers and the spinners as well."

Which team has the upper hand after three days of play in 2nd Test? Let us know your views in the comments section.

