"Choked in knockout once again" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma scores 15 in 1st innings for India in WTC 2023 final

India captain Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat for Team India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London on Thursday, June 8.

The right-handed batter returned with 15 runs off 26 balls, including two boundaries. The 36-year-old was declared leg before wicket to Australian captain Pat Cummins in the sixth over as India lost their opening wicket for 30 runs.

Rohit was coming off the back of an underwhelming batting performance of Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023. He amassed 332 runs in 16 games, including two half-centuries.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with Rohit Sharma's failure in India's first innings after Australia piled up 469 runs. One tweeted:

"Rohit Sharma choked in knockout once again...guess my surprise."

MM @VibingBulla ...guess my surprise Rohit sharma choked in knockout once again...guess my surprise

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Ram Choudhary @GhaswaSitaram Rohit Sharma is the biggest fraud batsman in all ICC final events #WTC23Final

Chetan Shastry @Shas__18

#WTCFinals #RohitSharma thought this was still T20 so got out at the end of 6th over

Cric mate @matecric0001



#WTC2023Final Rohit Sharma the ultimate choker of ICC Knockout matches

harsh @harshwsingh Where is Rohit Sharma when you need him the most?

Rahul Sharma @TrickyRk2 Once more! Rohit Sharma departs early on another important run chase. Very bad Performance from Indian skipper while in a important chase!

Well bowled pat cummins

Well bowled pat cummins Once more! Rohit Sharma departs early on another important run chase. Very bad Performance from Indian skipper while in a important chase!Well bowled pat cummins

suraj @surajislost Nhi sach btao Rohit sharma se ummid kya thi tumhe ???

♚ @balltamperrer Wake me up when Rohit Sharma performs in Knockout matches

urmommyissues @spillyourgutsbb

urmommyissues @spillyourgutsbb

Wah re Wah rohit sharma, thank you for always showing up when we need you the most #INDvAUS #RohitSharma And OUR CAPTAIN WITH 5 IPL trophies (where the team carried him) is OUT.

For the uninitiated, Sharma has failed to score big in the last few ICC knockout matches for Team India. The right-handed batter scored a duck against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Rohit then made just one run against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The Mumbai batter returned with scores of 34 & 30 against the same team in the inaugural 2021 WTC final. He scored 27 off 28 against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals. Interestingly, India lost all these aforementioned games.

Rohit Sharma, however, will look to make amends during India's second innings of the WTC final, if required.

Travis Head and Steve Smith put Australia in the driving seat after Rohit Sharma opts to bowl

A clinical batting performance from Travis Head and Steve Smith helped Australia pile on 469 runs in their first innings of the WTC final.

Head scored 163 off 174 balls, including 25 boundaries and one six. Smith also added 121 off 268 balls, including 19 fours. Together, the duo shared a partnership of 285 runs for the fourth wicket.

Alex Carey, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in with 48, 43, and 26 runs, respectively.

For India, Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/108. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur also scalped a couple of wickets apiece. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took a solitary wicket.

At the time of writing, India were 37/2 at Tea, with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease.

