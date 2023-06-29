I don't see any reason why Virat Kohli shouldn't dominate this World Cup: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has backed Virat Kohli to dominate the 2023 ODI World Cup. The West Indian legend said Kohli's mental and physical toughness will help him overcome the "tough times" of patchy form.

Though Kohli has been among India's best-performing players across formats over the last 12 months and his form is much better than his lean patch between 2019 and 2022, he still lacks consistency across formats.

He scored two hundreds against Sri Lanka to start the year but only scored one 50+ score against Australia and New Zealand in the six matches since.

"Not only for Virat but every player in their career always goes through these patches. Tough times don't last long, you know, but tough players last longer and Virat is one of those players who's mentally tough and physically as well. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't go and dominate this World Cup. He has done it for a few years. But not only him, other players [can do the same] as well," Gayle told PTI.

"We as players always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and, you know, we need that sort of a positive energy around us to uplift ourselves. Once we get back in that groove, we know how dangerous we can be," he added.

Kohli has scored 1060 runs from 26 innings in ODI World Cups at an average of 46.82, including six half-centuries and two tons.

Gayle and Kohli were teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2011 and 2017.

"I will still be playing some cricket" - Chris Gayle

The 'Universe Boss' also confirmed that despite opting out of the recent IPL season, he hasn't retired from the sport yet. He said:

"I haven't made any official announcement regarding retirement. I will still be playing some cricket. People want to see me, I am still in good shape."

He was seen commentating in IPL 2023 and as a pundit.

