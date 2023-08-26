Chris Jordan replaces the injured Josh Tongue in England's T20I squad to face New Zealand

Experienced England pacer Chris Jordan has earned back his spot in the T20I side at the expense of Josh Tongue ahead of the four-match series against New Zealand. Tongue has suffered an injury, ruling him out of the T20I series, which begins on August 30 at Chester-le-Street.

Tongue, who was to make his limited-overs debut this summer, suffered the injury while playing for the Manchester Originals in the ongoing edition of The Hundred. The right-arm pacer took seven wickets in five matches at 17.85 this year.

Meanwhile, Jordan has been in decent form in The Hundred, taking eight scalps in five matches at 10.75. With 96 scalps in 87 T20I matches, the Barbadian is the highest wicket-taker in the format for England and averages 27.32.

The 34-year-old was part of their T20 World Cup-winning squad last year in Australia and will look to deliver a strong performance to stay in contention for next year's tournament.

Josh Tongue's injury follows John Turner's in England T20I squad

22-year-old John Turner. (Credits: Twitter)

Earlier, uncapped seamer John Turner suffered a side injury while playing for Trent Rockets and had to be replaced by Brydon Carse.

Tongue enjoyed an outstanding Test this summer, taking a fifer against Ireland at the iconic Lord's. He played in the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's and picked up five scalps, dismissing Steve Smith twice. After the four T20Is, the two sides will also lock horns in four ODIs.

The 50-over games will form part of both sides' 2023 World Cup preparation and the selectors also named a 15-man squad for the same. Defending champions England will face New Zealand in the opening match of the 2023 World Cup on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who played an integral role in their World Cup win in 2019, returned to the ODI setup, to boost their chances massively.