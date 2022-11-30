Christchurch ODI called off due to rain with New Zealand in driver’s seat

Rain had the final say in the India-New Zealand one-day series as the third match in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30 was also called off due to rain. Chasing 220, the Kiwis were in a dominant position at 104/1 after 18 overs when rain ensured that no further play was possible.

They were 50 runs ahead of the DLS par score. However, it didn’t matter as New Zealand needed to play 20 overs for a result to be possible. Eventually, the hosts had to settle for a 1-0 series win.

New Zealand got off to a terrific start as openers Finn Allen (57 off 54) and Devon Conway (38* off 51) added 97 in 16.3 overs. With no pressure of the run rate, the Kiwi duo took their time and eased their way to 43/0 after nine overs. Conway then took on Deepak Chahar and creamed him for four fours in the next over.

The boundaries brought rhythm into the innings as Allen also smashed Umran Malik for consecutive fours in the next over. The New Zealand opener went on to bring up his fifty in grand style, whacking a short ball from Sundar over the ropes.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND Match Abandoned at Hagley Oval. The result means the team will take the Sterling Reserve ODI Series 1-0. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3AXkQbI Match Abandoned at Hagley Oval. The result means the team will take the Sterling Reserve ODI Series 1-0. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3AXkQbI #NZvIND https://t.co/gC1H8ze46s

The excellent partnership was broken when Allen mistimed a short ball from Malik and was caught at cover. The hosts were in command at 104/1 after 18 overs when the rain came down and stopped play.

Milne, Mitchell dismantle India’s batting as New Zealand bowlers dominate

Adam Milne (3/57) and Daryl Mitchell (3/25) claimed three wickets each as New Zealand rolled India over for 219 in 47.3 overs. The visitors were in big trouble at 170/7, before a defiant half-century from Washington Sundar (51 off 64) took them closer to the 220-run mark.

Earlier, the Indian openers again got off to a slow start. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 13 off 22, chipping Milne to square leg. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 45) was next to go, dragging a delivery from Milne back onto his stumps via the pads.

Shreyas Iyer looked in good rhythm and enjoyed some luck too as he was dropped by Milne at deep third man early in his innings. Rishabh Pant’s horrible run with the willow continued. He was out for 10 off 16, dragging a short ball from Mitchell to deep square leg. Suryakumar Yadav (6) also perished cheaply, nicking Milne to slip.

The Men in Blue were hoping for a set Shreyas to carry on. However, he was dismissed for 49, caught in the deep while trying to take on Lockie Ferguson. Shreyas’ dismissal left the visitors in trouble at 121/5.

Deepak Hooda’s growing list of failures continued as he was caught down leg off Tim Southee for 12 off 25. Deepak Chahar (12) hit a couple of well-timed sixes before miscuing a pull off Mitchell and offering a simple catch.

If not for Sundar, Team India might not even have reached 200. The all-rounder held things together for the visitors, hitting five fours and a six during his fluent knock. He, in fact, got to his fifty by slamming Southee for six to midwicket.

Sundar and Chahal (8 off 22) added a handy 31 runs for the eighth wicket before the latter top-edged a slog sweep off Mitchell Santner. Sundar was the last man to be dismissed, nicking a short one from Southee to the keeper.

