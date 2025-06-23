"Classical music one end, hip hop the other" - Former batter's quirky description of Pant-Rahul stand in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain backed Dinesh Karthik's assessment of the partnership between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on Day 4 of the ongoing Leeds Test. England and India are playing the opening Test of the five-match series at Headingley.

In their second innings, India headed into Lunch on the fourth day at 153/3, leading by 159 runs. KL Rahul was unbeaten at the crease on 72 while Rishabh Pant was on 31. The two had added 61 runs off 140 balls for the fourth wicket.

Dinesh Karthik earlier on air called the partneship as classical music from one end (referring to Rahul) and hip hop from the other (referring to Pant).

Agreeing with Karthik's assessment, Nasser Hussain, during the Lunch break, stated on Sky Sports:

"Well of this partnership I think DK summed it up pretty well. Classical music one end hip hop the other. Hip hop in Rishabh Pan sort of toned it down. He went through just a little phase there, just before drinks, where he had to have a word with himself. But I think he just got into his innings now and got his relatively sensible head on."

Nasser Hussain heaped praise on KL Rahul at end of Day 3

Earlier, while assessing the way things panned out on Day 3, Nasser Hussain praised KL Rahul. Talking on Sky Sports, the former England captain also called him one of the best players of the cover drive.

"I have huge admiration for KL and the way he bats. He is old school. He plays the ball late. He he leaves the ball really well, but he doesn't go into his shell and just block it. You bowl him a bad ball or front foot or back foot. He just puts it away. He's one of the best cover drivers I've seen in the game. He's a touch player in the game that's got so many power hitters in. He's just got a bit of touch and a bit of class," he said.

Batting on 72 at Lunch on Day 4, Rahul has struck nine boundaries in his innings. He has looked in complete control, having played some elegant shots as well.

