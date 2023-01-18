“Clearly not out, plz use 3D glass” - Twitterati give their verdict after Hardik Pandya is declared ‘bowled’ in controversial fashion

A massive controversy erupted in the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18, after Hardik Pandya was given out bowled in an utterly controversial fashion.

The incident occurred during the 40th over of India’s innings after the Men in Blue captain won the toss and decided to bat first. Hardik tried to cut the fourth ball of the over from pacer Daryl Mitchell. However, he ended up cramping himself for room and the extra bounce meant that he missed the ball.

The bails then came off and New Zealand appealed for a bowled dismissal. There was plenty of confusion as keeper Tom Latham’s gloves were very close to the stumps. The third umpire had to decide whether the Indian batter was indeed bowled or if it was the keeper’s gloves that dislodged the bails.

Replays seemed to hint that it might be the latter. It was a very close call, but the third ended up giving the decision in the fielding team’s favor, which meant a perplexed Hardik walked back with a bowled dismissal against his name. It was certainly one of the most bizarre dismissals in the history of cricket.

After the umpire made his controversial decision, fans on Twitter gave their verdict on KN Ananthapadmanabhan, lambasting him for what they felt was a totally erroneous call. Here is a compilation of reactions from the micro-blogging site to Hardik's dismissal:

Pratham. @75thHundredWhen



Hardik Pandya was not out Hardik Pandya was not out 😡https://t.co/lMH5sNxFzF

Gaurav Kohli @gauravjha1718

Yeh Not Out Hai

Kese out de sakte ho

#HardikPandya𓃵 #INDvNZ Andha Hai Kya 3rd Umpire?Yeh Not Out HaiKese out de sakte ho Andha Hai Kya 3rd Umpire? Yeh Not Out Hai 😂Kese out de sakte ho#HardikPandya𓃵 #INDvNZ https://t.co/pTHo0Elu5Z

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Hardik Pandya was not out here. Ball didn't even touch the stumps. Poor umpiring.... Hardik Pandya was not out here. Ball didn't even touch the stumps. Poor umpiring.... https://t.co/8yxjVjiXcl

Santarpan Pal @Santarpan_Pal

It was clearly not out in my views. The ball was way above the bails when it passed the stumps. Rather gloves was very close to bails...and I think the bails were lodged off by the gloves.

#INDvsNZ

Tweet-56It was clearly not out in my views. The ball was way above the bails when it passed the stumps. Rather gloves was very close to bails...and I think the bails were lodged off by the gloves. Tweet-56It was clearly not out in my views. The ball was way above the bails when it passed the stumps. Rather gloves was very close to bails...and I think the bails were lodged off by the gloves.#INDvsNZ 🇮🇳🇳🇿 https://t.co/UTg00PKOBv

Archisman Mishra @iamarchis16 #CricketTwitter That was not out,Clearly. Hardik was robbed there?Big blunder. It was clear to naked eyes. Watch the ball's, trajector,balls passed over the stumps,into keepers hands & it was gloves on the line touching bells,it should have a been a no ball as per rules. #INDvsNZ That was not out,Clearly. Hardik was robbed there?Big blunder. It was clear to naked eyes. Watch the ball's, trajector,balls passed over the stumps,into keepers hands & it was gloves on the line touching bells,it should have a been a no ball as per rules.#INDvsNZ #CricketTwitter https://t.co/838jrsIwwP

Irfan Ahmad @IrfanAh78452877 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the ball was over the stumps , it was clearly not out , asian umpires are on fire🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #INDvsNZ the ball was over the stumps , it was clearly not out , asian umpires are on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #INDvsNZ https://t.co/eIDYa2ttIR

Shubman Gill completes double ton after Hardik Pandya’s exit

While Hardik Pandya walked back for a disappointing 28 off 38 balls, Team India opener Shubman Gill carried on his fine form, smashing his second consecutive ODI hundred. He went on to convert it into a double hundred.

The right-hander was dismissed for a superb 208 off 149 balls, a knock that featured 19 fours and nine sixes.

While Gill was brilliant at one end for Team India, they kept losing wickets at the other end. Skipper Rohit Sharma perished for 34, after adding 60 for the opening wicket with Gill. Virat Kohli was bowled by Mitchell Santner for eight, while Ishan Kishan nicked Lockie Ferguson and was caught behind for five.

Suryakumar Yadav looked good during his 31 but chipped a length ball from Mitchell to cover. After Hardik’s dismissal, Washington Sundar also fell cheaply, trapped lbw by Henry Shipley for 12. Gill's brilliance, however, lifted India past the 340-run mark.

Also Read: "One format bully" - Fans disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav's inability to build and pace an ODI innings

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes