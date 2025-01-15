“Coaches are not on the field” - India’s World Cup-winning captain analyses Gautam Gambhir’s coaching after BGT 2024-25

Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev analyzed head coach Gautam Gambhir's tenure amidst all the scrutiny after a dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Kapil defended Gambhir by saying that the players have the biggest say in the outcome of a contest.

Gambhir's Indian coaching tenure has begun on a dismal note, with the side struggling in the Test and ODI formats. After a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the T20Is, India suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat to the Lankans in the ODI series.

Things seemed to have gotten better after India crushed Bangladesh in the Test and T20I series by 2-0 and 3-0 margins, respectively. However, back-to-back Test series defeats at home against New Zealand and in Australia have made fans and former players come down hard on Gambhir.

Talking about Gambhir's performance thus far as India's head coach, Kapil told Gulf News [via Hindustan Times]:

"The expectations are high. The coaches are not on the field, but the captain and the team are on the ground. A new coach will come out with his own ideas and hope it will serve the country in a better sense. If he’s not, then people will raise their finger."

He added:

"Gambhir is a slightly temperamental person. He’s different from Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid. Every coach has his own way of thinking, so let’s hope he will do better for the country."

Gautam Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid, who helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup in his final assignment as head coach. His appointment came after he helped the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win a third IPL title in 2024 as the team mentor.

The New Zealand series loss (0-3) was the first home Test series whitewash suffered by India since 2000. Meanwhile, the 1-3 defeat to Australia was their first against the Aussies in a bilateral Test series since 2014-15.

"When they think it’s not, they will call it off" - Kapil Dev on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

The duo have been in woeful Test form in the recent months [Credit: Getty]

Kapil Dev refused to comment on the future of the struggling duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that the pair will know when the time is right to walk away.

Kohli and Rohit endured a forgettable Australian series, with averages of 23.75 and 6.20 in five and three Tests, respectively. They also averaged under 16 each in the 0-3 home series whitewash against New Zealand.

"They are very big players. Let’s hope when they think it’s the right time to play, when they think it’s not, they will call it off," said Kapil [Via News18].

India will have a much-needed break from the Test assignment until the tour of England in June. They will next play five T20Is and three ODIs at home against England before the highly anticipated Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

