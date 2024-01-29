"Come on India" - Nasser Hussain hilariously reacts to Ben Stokes closing in on his Test wins record

Former England Test captain Nasser Hussain had a hilarious reaction to current skipper Ben Stokes closing in on his record. Stokes recorded his 14th win as England Test captain last evening (January 28) in Hyderabad.

The victory helped Stokes overtake Mike Atherton (13 wins) on the all-time list of England captains with the most Test wins. A popular social media user pointed out that the next name in line was Nasser Hussain, who won 17 Test matches as England skipper.

Hussain noticed the post on X and dropped the following comment with a shocked emoji:

"come on India !!!"

England are currently playing a five-match Test series against India. The visitors won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. The second Test will begin in Vizag on February 2.

While India are still the favorites to win this series, if England somehow manage to win the remaining four Tests, Ben Stokes will overtake Nasser Hussain on the list of England's most successful captains.

Can Ben Stokes lead England to the ICC World Test Championship final?

Stokes may not think much about his position on the list of England's most successful captains, but he would be concerned about his team's position in the ICC World Test Championship points (WTC) table. Despite winning three of their six matches in the new WTC cycle, the English team is eighth in the points table, only above Sri Lanka.

England suffered a 19-point penalty due to slow over rate in the Ashes series against Australia last year. Ben Stokes and co. will have to gain maximum points possible from remaining matches and try to maintain a healthy over rate so that they can play their first-ever WTC Final. At the moment, England have 29.17% points in their account after six Tests.

