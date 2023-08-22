"Completely useless thought" - Gautam Gambhir on Ravi Shastri's suggestion of having three left-handers in Indian XI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir recently shared his take on Ravi Shastri's theory of having three left-handers in India's batting lineup on the road to the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

While Gambhir did not directly name Shastri, he stated that it was a useless thought to stack up left-handed batters. He emphasized the importance of focusing on quality instead of choosing someone just because he is a left-hander.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir remarked:

"It is not important whether he is a left-hander or a right-hander. The debate that is going on that we need three left-handers is a completely useless thought. You look at the quality of the player and not how many left-handers you have. A good player whether a right-hander or left-hander will play well in every condition."

Notably, speaking ahead of India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023, Shastri had opined that the Men in Blue should consider having three left-handed batters in the top seven. He told Star Sports:

"There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in. If you have persisted with Ishan Kishan for the last six to eight months, and he's going to keep wickets, he comes in, in any case. But, get two left-handers. Including Jaddu, there should be three left-handers in the top seven."

The Indian selectors have added an extra southpaw to their side, as Tilak Varma received his maiden ODI call-up for the Asia Cup 2023.

"It’s not necessary to pick left-handers if they are not in form" - Gaumtam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir further stated that it isn't mandatory to have a left-handed batter in the middle-order, suggesting that India should go ahead with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer if they are in form.

The 41-year-old claimed that there wasn't any need for the ongoing debate around left-handers, adding:

"So if Iyer plays well, or Rahul scores runs then pick them. It’s not necessary to pick left-handers if they are not in form. I don’t think there was any need to even start this left-hander debate.

"If you wanted left-handers then you have Yashasvi Jaiswal also. You always look at the quality and the form and not the quantity."

The Rohit Sharma-led side will next be seen in action in the 50-over Asia Cup. India will begin their campaign with a clash against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.