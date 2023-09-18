"Conditions weren't unplayable" - Ramiz Raja on IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja expressed disappointment over Sri Lanka going down without a fight in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 final against India in Colombo.

Raja reckoned that not the conditions at the R.Premadasa Stadium, instead blamed the Sri Lankan batters' approach for their dismal show. He further suggested that despite playing on their home turf, the side looked clueless against Indian bowlers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja remarked:

"The conditions weren't unplayable. The Indian bowlers were fantastic, and the Sri Lankan batters played ridiculously. We have seen such a bowling performance in ODIs after a very long time. The Sri Lankan batters didn't learn from their mistakes. They didn't use their brain and it seemed as if they were eager to go back to the dressing room."

Ramiz further stated that it was a completely one-sided affair, making it look like Harvard University was competing against Kindergarten.

"There couldn't have been a more ridiculous final than this, especially in modern-day cricket, where players know the conditions and the opposition very well. Sri Lanka played at home," Ramiz Raja continued.

"I haven't seen a home team get thrashed like this. If you get bowled out for 50 in your home territory after winning the toss, there's nothing to comment on. It is useless to comment on the final because it was like Harvard University was competing against Kindergarten," he added.

Sri Lanka succumbed to a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2023 final. With their batters falling like nine pins, they were bundled out for a paltry score of 50 runs in just 15.2 overs.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with a remarkable six-wicket haul. Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged a solitary scalp.

"This win will give them a lot of confidence, making them believe that they are titleholders" - Ramiz Raja on India's Asia Cup 2023 victory

Ramiz Raja pointed out how India have struggled to win multi-nation tournaments in the last few years. He noted that their Asia Cup 2023 victory would boost their morale ahead of the all-important ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

He highlighted that there isn't any jealous factor within the Indian team, noting that their bowlers enjoy each other's success. Ramiz elaborated:

"The Indian bowlers enjoy each other's success. There is no jealousy factor. This was a very important win for them. India have consistently failed to make it to the final in the recent past. This win will give them a lot of confidence, making them believe that they are titleholders."

Following their Asia Cup 2023 triumph, Rohit Sharma and company will next be seen in action against Australia in a three-match home ODI series. It will get underway on September 22 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.