"Confident in myself to play as a batsman" - Mitchell Marsh looking forward to ODI series against India

Hard-hitting Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh remains optimistic about playing as a pure batter in the upcoming ODI series against India. The seam-bowling all-rounder admitted that bowling allows him to be in the game all the time but feels it's a luxury at present to contribute with the bat.

The Perth Scorchers cricketer has been recalled to the 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India, having recovered after undergoing surgery on his ankle. However, the West Australian isn't yet fit to bowl.

Speaking to reporters, the 31-year-old revealed that he loves playing as an all-rounder and understands how critical all-rounders are in a team. The towering all-rounder said, as quoted by The West Australian:

"I’m confident in myself to play as a batsman but I’ve always loved playing as an all-rounder, bowling allows me to be in the game at all times and we know how important it is to have all-rounders in your squad. I’ll continue to play as an all-rounder for as long as I possibly can, but it’s nice to have the luxury to play as a batsman."

The right-hander was part of Australia's ODI series win over England at home in November. He will play a couple of games for Western Australia, including the Marsh Cup final on March 8 before the squad assembles to leave for India.

"I haven’t started bowling yet" - Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Marsh went on to reveal that he is yet to start bowling and will monitor his progress over the next 12 months. He also conceded that the Ashes and World Cup are his biggest priorities, adding:

"I haven’t started bowling yet, I will progress that over the next few weeks, looking over the next 12 months to sort of play as an all-rounder but for now, it’s a bit of a luxury being able to come in and play as a batsman and we’ll just see how the bowling goes.

"It’s a really big year with the Ashes — I’m really hoping to be a part of that squad — and if not, there is so much other cricket that I can play and then the World Cup."

The first of the three ODIs against India begins on March 17 in Mumbai.

