List of confirmed matches for the Indian cricket team in 2021

The Indian cricket team will turn their attention to this year's international fixtures with IPL 2021 indefinitely suspended. There is a plethora of action-packed international cricket in store for the Indian cricket team, with upcoming home and away tours this year.

Several ICC events, like the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship, are a part of the Indian cricket team’s 2021 calendar. Fans will get to see their favourite cricketers in action when they compete for top honours in international cricket this ear.

This Indian cricket team schedule only contains the details of assignments that have been confirmed by the BCCI. Although several series like India’s tour of South Africa and New Zealand’s tour of India are said to be in the pipeline, they are yet to be confirmed.

They will be added to the calendar once the official details are announced by the BCCI or the respective international cricket boards. Here is the complete schedule for the Indian cricket team in 2021.

World Test Championship Final - June

New Zealand have replaced the reigning world champions, England, as the No.1 side in the annual @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings update.



Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2021

The Indian cricket team will take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final in England. The one-off Test will begin on 18 June at Southampton, where the Indian cricket team will have a chance to be crowned champions.

India's tour of England - August-September

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

The Indian cricket team will take on England in a five-match Test series starting in August. India beat England 3-1 at home earlier this year, but it was the English side who emerged as 4-1 winners the last time India toured the country in 2018.

The recent history between the two sides will ensure the five-match series will be a feisty encounter.

August 4th-8th: 1st England vs. India Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

August 12th-16th: 2nd England vs. India Test, Lord’s, London

August 25th-29th: 3rd England vs. India Test, Headingly, Leeds

September 2nd-6th: 4th England vs. India Test, Kennington Oval, London

September 10th-14th: 5th England vs. India, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester