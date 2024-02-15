"Congrats England on taking lead of 2-1"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of 3rd Test between India and England in Rajkot

Team India and England are all set to clash in the third Test, starting on Thursday (February 15), in Rajkot. The five-match series is currently level at 1-1. England won the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs before India made a comeback to win the second Test in Vizag convincingly by 106 runs.

India are once again without several frontline players in the batting department. Virat Kohli will miss the whole series due to personal reasons, while KL Rahul was ruled out of the third Test due to fitness issues. Selectors dropped Shreyas Iyer from the squad after he failed to perform well in the first two Tests.

As a result, India are going to have a highly inexperienced middle order of Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Safaraz Khan/Devdutt Padikkal for the upcoming Test. It will be interesting to see how they tackle the challenges against a strong and confident opponent like England.

Fans have been waiting enthusiastically for the third Test of the five-match series between India and England. They conveyed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"1-1 is a fair reflection"- England Captain Ben Stokes ahead of 3rd Test vs India in Rajkot

Ahead of the third Test, English skipper Ben Stokes suggested that the series has been closely contested, as the scoreline suggests. He said in a press conference:

"1-1 is a fair reflection of the cricket that has been played in the first two games. The focus is on this game and then everything after that. If we play anywhere near to our capability, we'll give ourselves a good chance of winning. If we do play good cricket, then the results looks after themselves."

On playing his 100th Test for England, Stokes continued:

"I'm looking forward to getting the presentation done and dusted, then everything can be on the cricket. I'm proud to say that I've been able to play a part in 100 Tests, because it's quite a lot - it's a lot of warm-ups. It's one more game and hopefully there's a lot more to come. There have been some great times in an England shirt and some not so great times. That is what's great about professional sport."

Which team has the edge going into the third Test? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App