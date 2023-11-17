"Congratulations Aussies" - Fans react after ICC names Richard Kettleborough as an on-field umpire for 2023 World Cup final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth for the upcoming 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The announcement has left several Indian fans worried, considering that Kettleborough has performed umpiring duties in some of the most heartbreaking losses involving the Men in Blue. For the uninitiated, Kettleborough has been one of the umpires in all of India's knockout losses in ICC events since 2014.

While Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field officials, West Indies' Joel Wilson will serve as the third umpire for the crucial encounter.

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and company have been on a roll in the ongoing showpiece event. They have made it to the grand finale, winning 10 games on the trot.

India opened their campaign with a clash against Australia in Chennai. They found themselves in a precarious position after their top three batters departed for ducks while chasing a tricky 200-run target.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli steered the ship out of choppy waters with their clutch knocks, scoring 97* and 85, respectively. The hosts ultimately secured a six-wicket victory in the contest.

Australia's campaign started on a disappointing note, as they faced back-to-back losses to India and South Africa. However, they staged a fantastic turnaround by winning eight consecutive matches to book a final berth.

The two cricketing giants have faced each other 13 times in ODI World Cups. Australia have an advantage when it comes to the head-to-head record, winning eight matches, while India have just five victories to their name.