"Congratulations England on avoiding whitewash"- Top 10 funny memes after England's epic victory vs India in Hyderabad Test

England registered a memorable 28-run victory against India on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28. They now lead the five-match series 1-0.

The visitors began Day 4 with an overnight score of 316/6. Ollie Pope continued from where he left on the previous day and inflicted more pain on the Indians with his scintillating batting performance.

Pope used the sweep, reverse sweep, and a couple of other unconventional shots effectively and shepherded England to 420 in their second innings. He was the last one to depart as Bumrah castled him with a slower ball just before lunch. He walked off to a standing ovation from the fans after his astonishing knock of 196 (278).

During the chase of 231, the Indian batting unit crumbled under pressure and got bundled out for 202 in 69.2 overs. Rohit Sharma (39), Srikar Bharat (28), and Ravichandran Ashwin (28) were the only batters who showed some fight. Tom Hartley was the pick of the English bowlers as he scalped seven wickets in the final innings.

Fans enjoyed the riveting action that unfolded during the first Test match between England and India in Rawalpindi over the last four days. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This is one of our greatest triumphs"- England captain Ben Stokes after beating India in 1st Test

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Ben Stokes labeled the win on Sunday as one of their greatest in Test cricket. Reflecting on the special victory, he said:

"Since I have taken captaincy on, I have been part of some great moments but where we are who we are playing against, this is one of our greatest triumphs.

"This is the first time I have been here. I am a learner of the game. I watched a lot and took some things from Rohit. Absolutely thrilled for everyone involved. Tom Hartley on debut, Ollie Pope after the shoulder surgery."

On Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope's performances, Stokes continued:

"Tom came into the squad for the first time, he had got a lot of languages spoken, given a lot of confidence. I just wanted to have a long spell to get that confidence because I knew I'd have to turn to him later. Don't know if that got him seven wickets but yeah.

"The way Ollie Pope manipulated the field, rotated the strike, it is the greatest innings played by an English batter here.

India and England will now travel west to Vizag, the host for the second Test which commences on Friday (February 2).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App