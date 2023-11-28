"Continuing the heart-winning spree" - Mayank Agarwal on Mohammed Shami saving man's life in road accident

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal has lauded veteran speedster Mohammed Shami for saving the life of a man who was involved in a car accident in Nainital.

Reacting to the news of Shami saving the person's life, Agarwal shared an appreciation post for the fast bowler on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"@MdShami11 continuing the heart-winning spree! Save a life whenever you get a chance."

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Shami has been rested for India's ongoing five-match home T20I series against Australia. The seasoned campaigner was one of the standout performers for the Men in Blue at the recently concluded 2023 World Cup.

Shami, who was not even part of India's playing XI for their initial matches, enjoyed an imperious run after being added to the side after Hardik Pandya's injury. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the edition, bagging 24 wickets in just seven games, including three fifers and one four-wicket haul.

Mayank Agarwal was retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Mayank Agarwal has failed to find a place in the national team, courtesy of Shubman Gill's tremendous rise.

Furthermore, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal seem to have piped him in the pecking order of opening batters. He would look to make a strong case for himself by coming up with consistent performances in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The batter struggled to get going in the previous season, scoring 270 runs from 10 innings at an average of 27.00.

Despite the underwhelming season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team management has shown faith in him as they retained him ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. The mini-auction is set to take place in Dubai on December 19.

The Hyderabad-based franchise finished the IPL 2023 season with the wooden spoon, managing to win just four of their 14 league matches.