"Controlled chaos of it all is magnificent" - Fans react to England's latest bout of Bazball cricket in Wellington

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Feb 24, 2023 11:37 IST
Harry Brook and Joe Root. (Credits: Twitter)
Harry Brook and Joe Root. (Credits: Twitter)

England have staged a stunning fightback on day one of the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Harry Brook and Joe Root have helped their side take control after they slipped to 21-3 in the seventh over of the day. While Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have repeatedly condemned the term 'Bazball', England took it to the next level in Wellington.

After choosing to bowl first, new-ball bowler Matt Henry struck twice as New Zealand dismissed Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope cheaply. Captain Tim Southee joined the party by removing Ben Duckett as Michael Bracewell plucked a one-handed stunner at third slip. Nevertheless, it was all England following that till rain interrupted in the closing moments of the day.

While Root kept playing his natural game, Brook played aggressively from the get-go to try and topple the Kiwi bowlers. Brook, who has experienced a rapid rise since making his Test debut last year against South Africa, scored his first boundary off Henry as it went through the slip cordon. The next over saw the Yorkshire batter hammer three consecutive boundaries off Southee as he reached his fifty off 51 deliveries.

6️⃣ Tests9️⃣ Innings4️⃣ CenturiesVery, very special.#NZvENG https://t.co/Owv7ccpSbJ

The 23-year-old reached his century off 107 deliveries with a boundary in the 45th over and his 150 in the 57th. With his unbeaten 184 by the end of the day, Brook's average and strike rate in Test cricket passed 100. Meanwhile, Root got to his 29th Test hundred on the last ball of the day with a double off Neil Wagner. It meant that the visitors had reached 315-3 by the close at a run rate of almost five after being 21-3 at one stage. The 294-run stand between the pair is also a record fourth-wicket stand at the venue.

Ben Stokes and co. already lead the series after a 267-run win in the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. While James Anderson and Stuart Broad had a game to remember after becoming the most prolific bowling pair in Test cricket, Brook took the Player of the Match award for his 89 and 54. A win or a draw will give England their first series victory in New Zealand since 2008.

Here's how Twitter reacted to England's latest 'Bazball' style of cricket

Causes me great pain to acknowledge how much I love watching this England test squad since Baz took over. The controlled chaos of it all is magnificent @englandcricket #NZEng #bazball
Went to bed at 21-3 ffs 😂😂😂 #NZvENG #Bazball https://t.co/Z1v1ZYwErO
They just allowed Root to play his natural game, and we see the result.This is #BazBall Era. https://t.co/6HTo5hLRj7
If only not for Pakistan stupidity with pitches, #Bazball would have been tested. NZ best bowlers are injured. Eng gets away with Bazball in swinging conditions bcuz Anderson-Broad give cover with ball. Bet England will struggle in subcontinent if traditional pitches are made.
Much as I love bazball I think it would of failed suicidally against one of those fearsome 4 man West Indies attacks of old #bazball #NZEng
England new sensation Harry Brook. What a Player he is. 4th century in his first 9 Test Innings . And today scored his maiden 150+ Test score with 100+ SR in the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Take a bow 🥵🔥.#ENGvsNZ #NZvENG #England #BazBall #WTC2023 #TestCricket https://t.co/lnkAny6vZz
BrookBond Double century coming up.. 🥺 Cummins captaincy gone.. Nightmares already against Ash/jadeja..later on Ashes against this #BazBall#ENGvsNZ
What #HarryBrook and #englandcricket is doing for Test Match Cricket is absolutely priceless.#ThankYou @benstokes38 @Bazmccullum @ECB_cricket #TestCricket #BazBall #positivity #Cricket https://t.co/crJF6OahSQ
Just admire it ❤️Harry Brook holds the pose after this wondrous drive 🔥#NZvENG https://t.co/FovmgxztX2
It is really Impossible to Go to Bed when England are Batting these Days😬I mean #BazBall is just brilliant, Can't take your eyes off for a single Ball🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #NZvENG
#NZvENG #BazBall Fearless Batting, T20 approach, Destroy bowler's lines early, Playing into bowlers mind made them to bowl to their tunes, accelerated scoring by all batters, 2K kids leading in front and strategising declaration suited for bowlers. (1)
Few players playing their natural game isn’t new to cricket. Viru, Hayden, Warner(in Aus) etc used to play it much before baz ball and that’s good for cricket. But whole team playing aggressive is where I have problem. Glad that Root is back to playing his natural game.
This is ridiculous test cricket 😂
Joe Root playing a reverse-lap batting on 88 (if am not mistaken). Talk about change in mindset #BazBall

