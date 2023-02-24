"Controlled chaos of it all is magnificent" - Fans react to England's latest bout of Bazball cricket in Wellington

England have staged a stunning fightback on day one of the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Harry Brook and Joe Root have helped their side take control after they slipped to 21-3 in the seventh over of the day. While Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have repeatedly condemned the term 'Bazball', England took it to the next level in Wellington.

After choosing to bowl first, new-ball bowler Matt Henry struck twice as New Zealand dismissed Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope cheaply. Captain Tim Southee joined the party by removing Ben Duckett as Michael Bracewell plucked a one-handed stunner at third slip. Nevertheless, it was all England following that till rain interrupted in the closing moments of the day.

While Root kept playing his natural game, Brook played aggressively from the get-go to try and topple the Kiwi bowlers. Brook, who has experienced a rapid rise since making his Test debut last year against South Africa, scored his first boundary off Henry as it went through the slip cordon. The next over saw the Yorkshire batter hammer three consecutive boundaries off Southee as he reached his fifty off 51 deliveries.

The 23-year-old reached his century off 107 deliveries with a boundary in the 45th over and his 150 in the 57th. With his unbeaten 184 by the end of the day, Brook's average and strike rate in Test cricket passed 100. Meanwhile, Root got to his 29th Test hundred on the last ball of the day with a double off Neil Wagner. It meant that the visitors had reached 315-3 by the close at a run rate of almost five after being 21-3 at one stage. The 294-run stand between the pair is also a record fourth-wicket stand at the venue.

Ben Stokes and co. already lead the series after a 267-run win in the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. While James Anderson and Stuart Broad had a game to remember after becoming the most prolific bowling pair in Test cricket, Brook took the Player of the Match award for his 89 and 54. A win or a draw will give England their first series victory in New Zealand since 2008.

Here's how Twitter reacted to England's latest 'Bazball' style of cricket

Nick Biscontin @bickniscontin #NZEng #bazball Causes me great pain to acknowledge how much I love watching this England test squad since Baz took over. The controlled chaos of it all is magnificent @englandcricket Causes me great pain to acknowledge how much I love watching this England test squad since Baz took over. The controlled chaos of it all is magnificent @englandcricket #NZEng #bazball

Sulay 🏏 @Sulay177



This is They just allowed Root to play his natural game, and we see the result.This is #BazBall Era. They just allowed Root to play his natural game, and we see the result.This is #BazBall Era. https://t.co/6HTo5hLRj7

Aditya Jakki @adityajakki If only not for Pakistan stupidity with pitches, #Bazball would have been tested. NZ best bowlers are injured. Eng gets away with Bazball in swinging conditions bcuz Anderson-Broad give cover with ball. Bet England will struggle in subcontinent if traditional pitches are made. If only not for Pakistan stupidity with pitches, #Bazball would have been tested. NZ best bowlers are injured. Eng gets away with Bazball in swinging conditions bcuz Anderson-Broad give cover with ball. Bet England will struggle in subcontinent if traditional pitches are made.

Lee Harvey Oswald @PsxGunman #NZEng Much as I love bazball I think it would of failed suicidally against one of those fearsome 4 man West Indies attacks of old #bazball Much as I love bazball I think it would of failed suicidally against one of those fearsome 4 man West Indies attacks of old #bazball #NZEng

Mrityunjoy 🇮🇳 @Mrityunjoy_offl .

#ENGvsNZ #NZvENG #England #BazBall #WTC2023 #TestCricket England new sensation Harry Brook. What a Player he is. 4th century in his first 9 Test Innings . And today scored his maiden 150+ Test score with 100+ SR in the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Take a bow 🥵 England new sensation Harry Brook. What a Player he is. 4th century in his first 9 Test Innings . And today scored his maiden 150+ Test score with 100+ SR in the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Take a bow 🥵🔥.#ENGvsNZ #NZvENG #England #BazBall #WTC2023 #TestCricket https://t.co/lnkAny6vZz

Puneet @BizzPun



Cummins captaincy gone.. Nightmares already against Ash/jadeja..later on Ashes against this



#ENGvsNZ BrookBond Double century coming up.. 🥺Cummins captaincy gone.. Nightmares already against Ash/jadeja..later on Ashes against this #BazBall BrookBond Double century coming up.. 🥺 Cummins captaincy gone.. Nightmares already against Ash/jadeja..later on Ashes against this #BazBall#ENGvsNZ

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket



Harry Brook holds the pose after this wondrous drive



#NZvENG Just admire itHarry Brook holds the pose after this wondrous drive Just admire it ❤️Harry Brook holds the pose after this wondrous drive 🔥#NZvENG https://t.co/FovmgxztX2

.... @YouBearsssssss I mean It is really Impossible to Go to Bed when England are Batting these DaysI mean #BazBall is just brilliant, Can't take your eyes off for a single Ball🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #NZvENG It is really Impossible to Go to Bed when England are Batting these Days😬I mean #BazBall is just brilliant, Can't take your eyes off for a single Ball🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #NZvENG

Rajkumar M @raj_kumar48 #NZvENG #BazBall

Fearless Batting, T20 approach, Destroy bowler's lines early, Playing into bowlers mind made them to bowl to their tunes, accelerated scoring by all batters, 2K kids leading in front and strategising declaration suited for bowlers. (1) Fearless Batting, T20 approach, Destroy bowler's lines early, Playing into bowlers mind made them to bowl to their tunes, accelerated scoring by all batters, 2K kids leading in front and strategising declaration suited for bowlers. (1) #NZvENG #BazBall Fearless Batting, T20 approach, Destroy bowler's lines early, Playing into bowlers mind made them to bowl to their tunes, accelerated scoring by all batters, 2K kids leading in front and strategising declaration suited for bowlers. (1)

Akash Deshpande @akashd7781 Few players playing their natural game isn’t new to cricket. Viru, Hayden, Warner(in Aus) etc used to play it much before baz ball and that’s good for cricket. But whole team playing aggressive is where I have problem. Glad that Root is back to playing his natural game. Few players playing their natural game isn’t new to cricket. Viru, Hayden, Warner(in Aus) etc used to play it much before baz ball and that’s good for cricket. But whole team playing aggressive is where I have problem. Glad that Root is back to playing his natural game.

Jofra Archer @JofraArcher This is ridiculous test cricket This is ridiculous test cricket 😂

Amol Karhadkar @karhacter Joe Root playing a reverse-lap batting on 88 (if am not mistaken). Talk about change in mindset #BazBall Joe Root playing a reverse-lap batting on 88 (if am not mistaken). Talk about change in mindset #BazBall

