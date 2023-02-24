"Controlled chaos of it all is magnificent" - Fans react to England's latest bout of Bazball cricket in Wellington

England have staged a stunning fightback on day one of the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Harry Brook and Joe Root have helped their side take control after they slipped to 21-3 in the seventh over of the day. While Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have repeatedly condemned the term 'Bazball', England took it to the next level in Wellington.
After choosing to bowl first, new-ball bowler Matt Henry struck twice as New Zealand dismissed Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope cheaply. Captain Tim Southee joined the party by removing Ben Duckett as Michael Bracewell plucked a one-handed stunner at third slip. Nevertheless, it was all England following that till rain interrupted in the closing moments of the day.
While Root kept playing his natural game, Brook played aggressively from the get-go to try and topple the Kiwi bowlers. Brook, who has experienced a rapid rise since making his Test debut last year against South Africa, scored his first boundary off Henry as it went through the slip cordon. The next over saw the Yorkshire batter hammer three consecutive boundaries off Southee as he reached his fifty off 51 deliveries.
The 23-year-old reached his century off 107 deliveries with a boundary in the 45th over and his 150 in the 57th. With his unbeaten 184 by the end of the day, Brook's average and strike rate in Test cricket passed 100. Meanwhile, Root got to his 29th Test hundred on the last ball of the day with a double off Neil Wagner. It meant that the visitors had reached 315-3 by the close at a run rate of almost five after being 21-3 at one stage. The 294-run stand between the pair is also a record fourth-wicket stand at the venue.
Ben Stokes and co. already lead the series after a 267-run win in the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. While James Anderson and Stuart Broad had a game to remember after becoming the most prolific bowling pair in Test cricket, Brook took the Player of the Match award for his 89 and 54. A win or a draw will give England their first series victory in New Zealand since 2008.