"Could become the breakout star of his tour" - Monty Panesar's massive claim on Indian batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England spinner Monty Panesar picked Sai Sudharsan as India's potential game-changer in the five-Test series against England, starting at Leeds on Friday, June 20. The 23-year-old is coming off an incredible IPL 2025 season, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 759 runs in 15 matches.

However, he hasn't debuted for India in Tests despite playing four white-ball games (ODI and T20I). Sudharsan has red-ball experience in English conditions, having previously played for Surrey in the County Championship.

Talking about potential breakout stars from India in the upcoming England series, Panesar told TOI:

"I think Sai Sudharsan is one of those players who could become the breakout star of this tour. He’s done well for Surrey and has the temperament to challenge England’s bowlers."

Panesar also picked veteran pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur as a possible game-changer, saying:

"Also, I think it's a big tour for Shardul Thakur. Overseas, he gives India an option as a second-change bowler who can take wickets and be economical. He naturally pitches it up, so I see this being an important tour for him as well."

Thakur returned to the Indian Test side for the first time since their drawn series in South Africa at the start of 2024. The 33-year-old has played four Tests in England, with bowling and batting averages of 37.10 and 24.71, respectively.

"He needs to nail down that No. 3 or No. 4 slot" - Monty Panesar on Karun Nair

Monty Panesar believes the England series is a golden opportunity for the returning Karun Nair to nail down a spot in the Indian Test side. After playing six Tests in 2016 and 2017, Nair was dropped from the Test squad despite scoring a triple century in his third Test.

However, the 33-year-old earned a recall to the Indian side after a stellar 2024-25 domestic season.

It’s a big tour for Karun Nair. He needs to nail down that No. 3 or No. 4 slot and make it his own. If he has a good tour, he could cement his place for the next five years. He has the talent, temperament, and technique. It’s about belief now. I hope he doesn’t go into a shell because it’s a Test arena. He needs to express himself, enjoy the stage, and show what he’s capable of," said Panesar (via the aforementioned source).

Panesar also felt veteran batter KL Rahul would play the Cheteshwar Pujara role of anchoring the innings in England.

"KL Rahul, on the other hand, will be the anchor. He’s the one who steadies the ship when India are in trouble. He can bat long hours and allows others to play their natural aggressive game. He’s a bit like Pujara in that sense," he concluded.

Rahul is India's most senior batter in the upcoming England Tests, following the recent red-ball retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The 33-year-old has played nine Tests in England, averaging 34.11 with two centuries in 18 innings.

