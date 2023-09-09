Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has thrown his weight behind Harry Brook's inclusion in the 2023 World Cup squad. The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the 24-year-old could be the trump card for England and can win matches out of nowhere.

Brook has made a strong case to be included in the 2023 World Cup squad with his performances in the three-game T20I series against New Zealand. The right-hander registered scores of 43 and 67 in the first two T20Is; however, he managed only 25 while opening the innings in the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Friday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain reckons Brook should bat at No.6 as he could win games for England out of nowhere and is a brilliant fielder too.

"I would have Bairstow and another opener, it could be Roy or Malan. Joe Root at three, Ben Stokes at four, Jos Buttler at five and Harry Brook at six - awesome talent, who could burst on the scene at the World Cup and win games off his own back, brilliant in the field too and then pick the bowlers for your conditions. The problem with this squad is that we need back-up players in the squad. Buttler doesn't open in 50-over cricket."

Reflecting on the youngster's outing against New Zealand on Friday, the 55-year-old believes he is not an opener-type player.

"If they're in the field for 50 overs and he's wicket-keeping in Chennai it's very difficult for him to go open so if Jason Roy wakes up with a back spasm like today, that's the decision. Harry Brook didn't look like a Jason Roy opener today, he looked old-fashioned: 'I'm going to play and catch up later,' Malan looked like an opener."

Brook hit two fours and a six in his knock before a sharp bouncer from right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson got the better of him.

"People get confused with Roy because he gives his wicket away cheaply" - Nasser Hussain

While sharing his thoughts on Jason Roy's approach in 50-over cricket, Nasser Hussain added:

"People get confused with Roy because he gives his wicket away cheaply and then people say he shouldn't be in the 50-over side, he takes longer in 50-over cricket because there is a bit more time. It is confusing and not as easy as people think to just have Brook in, but I would have Brook in."

The 2nd ODI between England and New Zealand is on Sunday at Rose Bowl in Southampton.