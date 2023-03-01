"Could live here and play the rest of my career here" - Matthew Kuhnemann after claiming a fifer on day one in Indore

Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann wittily jokes that he wished he could bowl on the track in Indore for the rest of his life after a fifer against India on Day 1 of the third Test (March 1). The Queensland spinner also credited Nathan Lyon for his support throughout the innings.

Kuhnemann was the chief destroyer on Day 1 of the third Test as his fifer skittled the hosts for 109, shortly after lunch. His first wicket of the innings was Rohit Sharma's while his fifer came after he dismissed Umesh Yadav. It was a much-improved performance from the last Test, where he managed only two wickets.

Speaking at a press conference after the day's play, the rookie spinner revealed that Lyon kept motivating him to land the ball in the same area again and again, prompting better results.

"I could live here and play the rest of my career here, this is awesome. We just talked about bowling the same ball, owning my space. Nathan Lyon was excellent out there. Even after a couple of wickets, he said, ‘Don’t get ahead of yourself, just think about bowling that ball.'

"He was great for me, at mid-off most of the day. Not every day you get these wickets like so enjoy them, it’s very different to what we get back home in Australia."

At the end of the day's play, Australia's score stood at 156, leading by 47, with Usman Khawaja making a masterful 60. The left-hander's partnership of 93 with Marnus Labuschagne was critical in taking the tourists beyond 109.

"I’m a massive fan of Jadeja and Ashwin" - Matthew Kuhnemann

Matthew Kuhnemann. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kuhnemann claimed to be a massive fan of India's spin twins, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, and stated that he is in awe of the latter's skills. The 26-year-old added that Jadeja has promised to teach him some tricks after the series.

"I’m a massive fan of Jadeja and Ashwin so watch how they have bowled in the last few years. I said, 'Have you got any tips for me after the last Test?' He said, ‘Yes, at the end of the series.'

"The way he uses his crease and probably the biggest thing I picked up in Delhi is that he brings his length back a little bit when the ball gets older. That’s probably the main thing I took out of the second Test and brought into this Test, probably my length."

Jadeja, who took all four wickets on Wednesday, took his series tally to 20 scalps.

