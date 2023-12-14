"Couldn't even say thank you to him loudly" - Mohammed Shami on PM Narendra Modi visiting Indian dressing room after 2023 World Cup final

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami recently opened up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dressing room visit after the Men in Blue's heartbreaking 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia in Ahmedabad.

Shami disclosed that the visit was a surprise for the players, and they were not informed about it. He mentioned that everyone was dejected with the defeat and didn't utter a single word before the Prime Minister entered the dressing room.

The Indian PM lauded Shami for his exceptional performance at the showpiece event and comforted him with a hug. The senior pacer stated that he was in such a state that he couldn't even thank the PM loudly.

The seasoned campaigner opined that the PM's visit lifted the team, and they finally started talking. Speaking to Sports Tak, Shami said:

"I couldn't even say thank you to him loudly. We were all heartbroken after the match. We had played brilliantly for two months, but there was just one bad day. It was evident from everyone's faces how we were feeling, but when the Prime Minister comes to meet you, you have to show him respect and keep your heads high at that time.

"It was a surprise for us. We were not told that Modiji was going to visit the dressing room. Nobody was eating anything or talking to each other. Everyone was shocked to see him. We actually started talking to each other after that incident. He met everyone one by one, and maybe we needed that at that point."

Mohammed Shami also spoke about how several players, including him, were in tears after losing the 2023 World Cup final, adding:

"I was in tears after the World Cup final loss. I could be among those players who might not play in the next World Cup. It could be anyone. I was feeling that something was right in front of us, but it disappeared suddenly. So, everybody was crying."

India went into the final with a stunning 10-match winning streak in the competition. However, their dream run ended with a six-wicket loss in the summit clash.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers in the competition, finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps from seven outings. He also gave a glimmer of hope to the Indian fans in the final by dismissing David Warner early.

"I always waited for that chance and never complained" - Mohammed Shami on being benched for India's initial 2023 World Cup matches

Mohammed Shami didn't feature in the playing XI in India's first four matches at the 2023 World Cup. He finally got his chance after all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured his ankle in the game against Bangladesh.

Shami stated that he never complained after he was overlooked for the first few fixtures. Suggesting that he waited for his turn and was confident of doing well, he added:

"I am always eager to give it all for the team. I always waited for that chance and never complained. I had conversations with my friends and the ones who have played with me at that time. People were asking me if I was disappointed. Everyone knows that whenever I step out to play, I don't think there has been anyone better than me. I know that I am always going to give my 100 percent. I consider myself the best whenever I enter the ground."

Mohammed Shami picked up three fifers at the 2023 World Cup, which included a sensational seven-wicket haul in the crucial semi-final clash against New Zealand.