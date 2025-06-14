“Couldn’t have imagined it better than this” - AB de Villiers shares emotional post after South Africa's incredible WTC 2025 triumph

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers shared an emotional message after the Proteas’ remarkable victory over Australia in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday, June 14, at the iconic Lord’s in London. The much-anticipated clash, which began on Wednesday, June 11, saw Australia bowled out for 212 in their first innings, with Kagiso Rabada leading the charge for South Africa with a brilliant five-wicket haul.

South Africa, however, faced a setback in their reply as Pat Cummins ripped through their batting lineup, taking six wickets to dismiss them for just 138. In their second innings, Australia posted 207 runs, with Mitchell Starc fighting hard for an unbeaten 58 off 136 balls.

Chasing 282, South Africa’s chase was anchored by a magnificent 136 from Aiden Markram. Despite dealing with a hamstring injury, skipper Temba Bavuma played a vital supporting role with a gritty 66 off 134 balls. Kyle Verreynne then sealed the deal by hitting the winning runs, guiding the Proteas to a memorable five-wicket win and their first WTC crown.

Reacting to the historic triumph, AB de Villiers — who was present in the stands — shared a few pictures along with a heartfelt message, writing:

“Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA. Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through. What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game!”

“The built up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour.. and to experience that with my two boys thrilled and on their toes — couldn’t have imagined it better than this. Go Proteas!” he added.

South Africa’s skipper Temba Bavuma has now guided his side to nine wins and one draw in 10 matches as Test captain.

“It's one of the most special days” - Player of the Match Aiden Markram reflects on South Africa’s historic win

South African opener Aiden Markram earned the Player of the Match award for his magnificent fourth-innings knock of 136 runs off 207 balls, studded with 14 fours. Reflecting on the historic 2025 WTC final victory, the 30-year-old said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“Haven't scored more important runs. Weird how things worked out after a duck in the first innings. Need a bit of luck, spent some time in the middle and find runs, glad things worked out. Reception will stick out. Lord's is the place every Test cricketer wants to play. To play a final here is incredibly special. Plenty of SA fans who've made through, plenty at home too, it's one of the most special days.”

The right-handed batter has now played 46 Tests for the Proteas, scoring 2,993 runs at an average of 36.50, which includes 13 half-centuries and eight centuries.

