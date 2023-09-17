Country-wise full list of players who are injured ahead of World Cup 2023 

The excitement around the 2023 ODI World Cup is palpable as all 10 teams have more or less finalized their 15-member squads in an attempt to attain the cherished title of world champions.

Starting on October 5 with the matchup between the 2019 finalists, England and New Zealand, the showpiece event will happen in 10 cities across India, culminating with the grand finale on November 19. The 10 teams will play each other in the round-robin stage, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

While the anticipation of the tournament has hit stratospheric levels, there have been constant injuries to several star players in almost all the competing sides, much to the chagrin of the fans.

Despite hopes that most of the players will be fit for the mega event, it would be worthwhile to keep an eye on these players as they run against time to partake in the most coveted cricket tournament.

As the teams prepare to announce their final World Cup squads on September 28, here is a country-wise breakdown of the players nursing injuries ahead of the marquee event.

India

Team India will enter the World Cup as one of the favorites to win the event for a third time, following their triumph in 1983 and 2011. Playing at home, the side boast numerous match-winners in the batting and the bowling front.

While the welcome return from injury layoffs of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah has added the much-needed impetus to a well-balanced Indian unit, injuries to a few players have flared up. It has caused a slight worry for the team management.

Expand Tweet

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made his much-awaited return from a back spasm injury suffered early in the year to the Indian ODI side in their opening 2023 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan.

However, the 28-year-old has reaggravated his back and was forced to miss the side's subsequent games in the continental tournament. With India's No.4 issues often blowing up in the most crucial moments, Iyer's loss could be massive should he fail to recover for the tournament.

#2 Axar Patel

The latest addition to Team India's injury woes is left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel. Patel had an impressive outing in India's last game against Bangladesh, particularly with the bat, before being ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

It has been reported that the 29-year-old suffered a quadricep injury while batting during the run-chase in the Bangladesh game.

Washington Sundar has been named as Axar's replacement for the Asia Cup 2023 final as the all-rounder looks to recover quickly enough for the mega event.

Pakistan

Pakistan is another team like India that have suffered multiple injury blows during the ongoing Asia Cup. The Men in Green have three injury worries of their regular starters in the playing XI, who have been in red-hot ODI form.

#1 Naseem Shah

The 20-year-old pace-bowling sensation Naseem Shah is undoubtedly the most impactful blow to Pakistans's World Cup hopes. While the pacer was reported to have suffered a shoulder injury during the Super Four clash against India, the next few days have seen his status become worse.

He missed the side's final game of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka and was subsequently ruled out of the first few games of the World Cup.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Pakistan, the latest news doing the rounds now is that the express pacer could miss the entire tournament.

Naseem was in devastating form in the Asia Cup, with seven wickets in four games at an average of 20.

#2 Haris Rauf

Another one of the intimidating troika of Pakistan pacers dealing with an injury is their fastest bowler, Haris Rauf. The 29-year-old suffered a side strain during their humiliating 228-run defeat to arch-rivals India.

Rauf was in sensational form in the Asia Cup, with nine wickets in four games. Yet, unlike Naseem, Pakistan is highly hopeful that he will recover on time for the World Cup.

#3 Imam-ul-Haq

Arguably Pakistan's most consistent ODI batter alongside Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq became the latest casualty in their injury list.

The southpaw sustained back spasms during the warmups for their final Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka. However, the injury is believed to be not too worrying, and the batter should be ready for the World Cup.

Australia

The five-time world champions are dealing with the most injuries, with as many as six players battling to be fit for the showpiece event.

#1 Steve Smith

Star batter Steve Smith is one of several big names on Australia's injury list, missing the ongoing white-ball tour of South Africa.

It was reported that the 34-year-old was dealing with a left wrist injury during the Ashes series, which eventually required time off to heal completely. The positive news for the Aussies is that Smith is expected to return to the side for their three-match series in India ahead of the World Cup.

#2 Pat Cummins

Skipper Pat Cummins is another one who suffered an injury during the Ashes and has subsequently missed the T20I and ODI series in South Africa. The 30-year-old suffered a fractured wrist injury in the final Ashes Test and has since been out of action to ensure complete fitness for the World Cup.

Like Smith, Cummins will likely return for the ODI series against India before the start of the big-ticket event.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Another crucial component of Australia's revered pace attack, Mitchell Starc, also suffered a shoulder injury at the end of the Ashes series in July.

The left-arm pacer was the Player of the Series in Australia's title run at the 2015 World Cup and played a vital role in their ODI series win in India earlier this year. However, like Smith and Cummins, Starc should return for the India series ahead of the World Cup.

#4 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell and ankle injuries have become par for the course, with the big-hitting all-rounder reaggravating his left ankle injury just before the start of the South African series.

Maxwell still carries a metal plate in his left leg after suffering a fracture in a freak accident last November. He aggravated his ankle injury further during Australia's first training session in Durban.

Despite playing in the IPL and the T20 Blast since his return from injury in February, the 34-year-old has played the lone ODI against India this year.

It remains to be seen if Maxwell will be fit and part of Australia's World Cup squad.

#5 Travis Head

Opener Travis Head is the latest injury setback for the Men in Yellow, as the southpaw fractured his left hand during the latest ODI against South Africa.

The 29-year-old had to retire hurt on 17 off 11 balls after being struck on the hand by a delivery from South African pacer Gerald Coetzee. With further assessment of his fractured hand due in the coming days, Head's participation in the World Cup remains highly doubtful.

#6 Ashton Agar

Perhaps the least worrying of the injuries for Australia will be that of left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. The 29-year-old has missed the last two ODIs against South Africa due to a calf soreness that caused him to be out of action for the previous T20I series against the Proteas.

New Zealand

New Zealand will look to make one final push with their veteran core for the elusive World Cup title after finishing runner-up in the previous two editions in 2015 and 2019.

However, they have multiple senior players fighting time in a race to be fit for the marquee event.

#1 Kane Williamson

Although recovering from injury, skipper Kane Williamson being in contention to play in the World Cup is great news for Kiwi fans. Yet, it remains to be seen if the champion batter fully recovers from his terrible ACL and knee injury suffered in the opening game of the IPL.

While the 33-year-old missed the recent England series, he will also be out for the Bangladesh tour before the start of the World Cup. There is also a high possibility that Williamson may miss the initial few games of the tournament.

Williamson was the Player of the 2019 World Cup, leading New Zealand to within inches of the title.

#2 Tim Southee

Tim Southee became the latest casualty for the Kiwis after it was reported that the experienced pacer fractured a bone in his right thumb while fielding during the final one-day international against England.

The right-arm pacer has been part of the previous three World Cups, but the injury has cast doubts over his participation in the upcoming edition.

#3 Daryl Mitchell

Another injury in the final ODI against England was that of versatile batter Daryl Mitchell. The batting all-rounder dislocated his left ring finger while taking the catch of Jonny Bairstow.

Although the injury is not reported to be serious, New Zealand will hope the 32-year-old makes a speedy recovery to be in the World Cup squad.

England

The defending champions, England, displayed sensational form in their 3-1 ODI series win against New Zealand. However, like the other contenders, they have a few star players dealing with injury issues.

#1 Jason Roy

A back injury stopped Jason Roy from playing any part in the recently concluded white-ball series against New Zealand. While the setback isn't likely to prevent the attacking opener from flying to India for the World Cup, it remains to be seen if he may be omitted for Harry Brook, who barely missed out on selection initially.

Roy was crucial to England's puzzle in the 2019 World Cup, scoring a brilliant 85 in the semi-final against Australia.

#2 Adil Rashid

England's primary spinner, Adil Rashid, played in the opening ODI against New Zealand before heading off the field with cramps. It was later reported that the 35-year-old had tightness in his calf, resulting in Rashid missing the remainder of the series.

However, the injury isn't critical, and the star bowler should be back for the World Cup.

#3 Mark Wood

Mark Wood's injury concern is more a case of precaution than anything else, with the express pacer not playing any competitive cricket since the end of the Ashes series in July.

The 33-year-old had a sore heel at the end of the Ashes, which should almost certainly be fine for Wood to partake in the World Cup.

South Africa

South Africa's chances at winning their maiden World Cup have been dealt a few cruel blows due to injury. The side is currently involved in a 2-2 tied series against Australia, with the final game to be played today.

#1 Temba Bavuma

Skipper Temba Bavuma missed the side's previous game against the Aussies due to a right adductor strain. However, the in-form batter was reportedly out of action more as a precautionary measure than a substantial injury.

This should mean the diminutive batter should be back to leading the Proteas for the showpiece event.

#2 Anrich Nortje

Speedster Anrich Nortje missed the third ODI against Australia before being ruled out of the final two games with a lower-back injury. Arguably South Africa's quickest and most in-form bowler, the 29-year-old underwent scans and is said to be fit for the World Cup.

#3 Sisanda Magala

Upcoming pacer Sisanda Magala is also dealing with a left knee issue but should be ready come the World Cup.

Sri Lanka

The 1996 world champions had a slew of injuries to their main bowlers entering the Asia Cup. Despite that, they qualified for the final with a spirited display led by Dasun Shanaka. However, the Lankan Lions will know they will need their top guns fit and firing in time for them to have any chance in the upcoming World Cup.

#1 Mahesh Theekshana

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against India due to a hamstring tear. Theekshana sustained the injury during the do-or-die Super Four clash against Pakistan.

The 23-year-old slid near the boundary, causing the injury, yet bowled another three overs in visible pain. It remains to be seen if Theekshana can make it in time to the already depleted Sri Lankan squad for the World Cup.

#2 Dushmantha Chameera

Pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera suffered a shoulder injury during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and was subsequently ruled out for the ongoing Asia Cup.

While he was also absent for the World Cup qualifiers and has been prone to constant injuries, the Lankans will want the experienced pacer fit for the main event.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

Theekshana's spin-bowling partner in crime, Wanindu Hasaranga, was another Sri Lankan bowler ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a thigh injury picked up during the LPL playoffs.

Hasaranga has been arguably Sri Lanka's most important ODI cricketer and was the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in their unbeaten run through the World Cup Qualifiers.

#4 Dilshan Madushanka

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka had a torn oblique muscle just before the start of the Asia Cup, ruling him out of the tournament.

It was reported that the 22-year-old could also be doubtful for the World Cup in India.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh is coming off an impressive win against Team India in the final game of the Asia Cup. They will look to make amends in the upcoming World Cup and qualify for their first-ever semi-final.

#1 Ebadot Hossain

Impressive pacer Ebadot Hossain was initially ruled out of the Asia Cup before being unfortunately out of the World Cup.

The pacer suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month.

#2 Nazmul Hossein Shanto

Perhaps Bangladesh's most consistent batter in ODIs this year, Nazmul Hossein Shanto, was ruled out of the Asia Cup after the first two games with a muscle injury to his left hamstring.

The southpaw had scored 89 and 104 against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to help the Tigers qualify for the Super Fours. However, it is hopeful that Shanto will recover and still be part of the World Cup squad.