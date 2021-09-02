CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders match

The Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders met in the 11th match of the CPL 2021 on Wednesday at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first in the game. CPL's all-time highest runscorer Lendl Simmons perished for a golden duck, but his partner Sunil Narine (20), scored a few valuable runs for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the powerplay overs. Colin Munro (32) and Isuru Udana (21 in 9 balls) took the side to a total of 138/9 in 20 overs.

Romario Shepherd (3/24) and Mohammad Hafeez (3/18) were the top performers in the bowling department in the first innings. In the chase, the Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to score exactly 138/9 in 20 overs, the same as their opponents. It meant both teams had to square off in a super over to decide the winner.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors batted first in the super over and set a target of six runs for their opponents. The Trinbago Knight Riders could only score four runs after their six balls, so the Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged as the winners of the contest.

CPL 2021 points table after match 11

Top 10 batsman with most runs in CPL 2021

Shimron Hetmyer moved up to second position on the top run-scorers list of CPL 2021 due to his 27-run knock in match 11 against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Pollard and Mohammad Hafeez also climbed up to third and fifth places respectively after this match.

Courtesy of his phenomenal bowling spell of 4-0-29-4 against Guyana Amazon Warriors in match 11 of the CPL CPL 2021, Ravi Rampaul is now the leading wicket-taker in the CPL 2021. His teammate Isuru Udana is in third position.

Player of the Match award winner Romario Shepherd (3/24) occupies the fourth position on the most wickets list.

Edited by Prem Deshpande