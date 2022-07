Champions St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots to kick off CPL 2022 on Aug 31; inaugural women's final on Sept 4

The 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will commence on August 31, the organizers confirmed on Monday, July 4.

Defending champions St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots will begin their title defense against Jamaica Tallawahs on the first day of the competition.

St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and Guyana will host the league phase of the men's edition of CPL 2022. The mega final is slated to take place on September 30 in Guyana.

The women's edition will see Trinbago Knight Riders Women lock horns with the Barbados Royals Women in the opening encounter. St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots will host all the women's games, including the final on September 4.

Confirming the schedule, the CPL CEO Pete Russell was quoted as saying in a press release:

“It is very exciting to be able to confirm the fixtures for this season with this announcement being all the more special with the WCPL taking place for the first time in 2022. We can’t wait to be back travelling around the Caribbean and we are looking forward to welcoming our wonderful fans back into the stadiums across the region.”

CPL 2022 Full Schedule

This will be the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak that the CPL will travel to several parts of the country. The tournament will also be played in front of fans.

Here is the full CPL 2022 schedule (all timings as per local time):

St. Kitts & Nevis

August 31, 3pm - Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women

August 31, 7pm - St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men

September 01, 10am - Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men

September 01, 3pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women

September 01, 7pm - St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Barbados Royals Men

September 03, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men

September 03, 3pm - Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

September 03, 7pm - St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men

September 04, 10am - Barbados Royals Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men

September 04, 2:30pm - WOMEN’S FINAL

September 04, 7pm - St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men

Saint Lucia

September 07, 10am - Barbados Royals Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men

September 07, 7pm - Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men

September 08, 10am - Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men

September 08, 7pm - Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Barbados Royals Men

September 10, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men

September 10, 7pm - Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men

September 11, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Barbados Royals Men

September 11, 7pm - Saint Lucia Kings Men vs St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men

Trinidad

September 13, 7pm - Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Barbados Royals Men

September 14, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men

September 14, 7pm - Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men

September 15, 10am - Barbados Royals Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men

September 17, 10am - St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men

September 17, 7pm - Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men

September 18, 10am - Barbados Royals Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men

September 18, 7pm - Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men

Guyana

September 21, 10am - Barbados Royals Men vs St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men

September 21, 7pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men

September 22, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men

September 22, 7pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men

September 24, 7pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men

September 25, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men

September 25, 7pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Barbados Royals Men

September 27, 10am - Qualifier 1 - 1st place finisher vs 2nd place finisher

September 27, 7pm - Eliminator – 3rd place Finisher vs 4th place Finisher

September 28, 7pm - Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

September 30, 7pm - Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

