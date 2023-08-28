CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 12?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) locked horns in the 12th match of CPL 2023 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday, August 27.

After being forced to bat first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots could muster only 178 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Sherfane Rutherford was the standout performer for the Patriots with his 62-run knock.

During the chase, Pooran stood tall for the Riders with his 61-run knock off just 32 balls in taking his side to victory. Middle-order batters Lorcan Tucker, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell finished the game in just 17.1 overs.

Here's a look at how the international players fared in this contest:

Andre Fletcher (SNP)

Dashing hitter Andre Fletcher had an impressive start but couldn't make it big. He smacked 32 runs off just 17 balls with three fours and three sixes. The batter was yorked by Dwayne Bravo, who removed both openers in the same over.

Evin Lewis (SNP)

Evin Lewis, the hard-hitting opening batter, could score only 10 runs off 10 balls with just one four at a strike rate of 100. The batter's innings was halted by Dwayne Bravo's slower delivery at 98 kph. Lewis got a thick inside edge that went straight into the hands of Akeal Hosein.

Joshua Da Silva (SNP)

Keeper-batter Joshua Da Silva's knock lasted just 14 balls, which resulted in 18 runs with two fours. He was removed by Sunil Narine whose bowling uprooted the leg stump.

Sherfane Rutherford (SNP)

Skipper Sherfane Rutherford put up a standout performance for the Patriots with an unbeaten 62-run knock off just 38 balls at a brilliant strike rate of 163.16.

The hard-hitting middle order smashed four fours and five sixes during his flamboyant knock. Moreover, he rolled his arm for an over, but couldn’t create an impact, conceding 12 runs.

Dominic Drakes (SNP)

The left-arm medium pacer Dominic Drakes had an off day with the ball as he conceded 27 runs from just 2.1 overs at an economy of 12.50. With the willow, he scored six runs off three balls with a boundary.

Sheldon Cottrell (SNP)

Sheldon Cottrell, another left-arm pacer, failed to create a significant impact in the powerplay overs, conceding 27 runs from three overs.

Blessing Muzarabani (SNP)

Zimbabwean right-arm pacer Blessing Muzarabani hit the right chord in the powerplay overs by dismissing Knight Riders opener Chadwick Walton for just six runs. He conceded 30 runs in his three-over spell.

Chadwick Walton (TKR)

Riders opener Walton had a rough day with the willow. He could score only six runs off nine balls with a boundary.

Martin Guptill (TKR)

Another Riders opener Martin Guptill couldn't create a big difference as he could score only seven runs off eight balls.

Nicholas Pooran (TKR)

Nicholas Pooran, the No. 3 batter for the Riders, turned the tide for his side with a 61-run knock off just 32 balls. His top-class knock came at a strike rate of 190.62. He smacked five fours and four sixes.

Lorcan Tucker (TKR)

Keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker is another player who had a good day with the willow for the Riders. Batting at No. 4, Tucker scored 36 runs off 31 balls with three fours and a six.

Kieron Pollard (TKR)

Riders skipper Kieron Pollard stood tall for his side, smacking 37 runs off just 16 balls at an impressive strike rate of 231.25. He smacked six maximums without a four.

Andre Russell (TKR)

Image Credits:- Mid-Day

Andre Russell, the hard-hitting all-rounder, came out all guns blazing with his eight-ball 23-run unbeaten knock. He mustered two fours and two sixes at an outstanding strike rate of 287.50.

Dwayne Bravo (TKR)

Dwayne Bravo played a crucial role for the Riders by scalping the wickets of the openers in the same overs. In his four-over spell, Bravo conceded 43 runs, scalping two wickets.

Sunil Narine (TKR)

Image Credits:- The Quint

Sunil Narine was the hero with the ball for the Riders, scalping three wickets in his four-over spell, and conceding just 24 runs. He bagged the wickets of Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, and Corbin Bosch to turn the tide in his side's favor.

Akeal Hosein (TKR)

Akeal Hosein, the spin sensation, couldn't disturb the wickets column as he conceded 30 runs from his three-over spell without bagging a scalp.

Ali Khan (TKR)

Ali Khan, the USA pacer, failed to pick up wickets in the middle and death overs, conceding 37 runs from his four-over spell.

Jayden Seales (TKR)

Powerplay bowler Jayden Seales could bowl only two overs early in the innings but failed to unsettle the opposition, conceding 20 runs from two overs.