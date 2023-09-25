CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors final?

After six attempts, Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) finally clinched silverware in CPL, defeating Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) by nine wickets. The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this contest on Sunday.

After losing the toss, nothing went well for the Knight Riders. They were struggling at 44/5, having lost their top-order batters. Keacy Carty was the top scorer with 38 runs off 45 balls. However, his knock wasn't enough to create any impact.

Dwaine Pretorius was the standout bowler, scalping four crucial wickets. Gudakesh Motie and skipper Imran Tahir scalped two wickets apiece. Pooran, Pollard, Russell, and Bravo combined to score just 12 runs.

The chase was more of a batting practice for Guyana as Saim Ayub and Shai Hope finished things off after losing opener Keemo Paul for 11 runs. The duo sealed the deal in 14 overs with nine wickets remaining.

This is Guyana's first CPL title win after making it to the final six times previously. Jamaica Tallawahs bagged the silverware three times, with Knight Riders having their hands on it on four instances.

On that note, here is how the international players fared in the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors fnal.

Chadwick Walton (TKR)

Chadwick Walton started off well with two fours, scoring 10 runs off 11 balls. However, he couldn't continue the momentum, losing his wicket plumb in front of Romario Shepherd.

Nicholas Pooran (TKR)

Image Credits:- ICC Cricket

There were a lot of hopes on Nicholas Pooran but the in-form batter failed to make it big. He scored just one run before getting out off Pretorius' excellent back-of-a-length delivery.

Kieron Pollard (TKR)

Kieron Pollard made a duck and made things worse for TKR. He got out to Gudakesh Motie's short delivery outside off, which turned away, giving a smooth catch to Saim Ayub.

Andre Russell (TKR)

Another all-rounder Andre Russell bit the dust, scoring just three runs off five balls. Imran Tahir was the one who sent him packing with a slower leg break outside off.

Akeal Hosein (TKR)

Akeal Hosein could score just one run before getting out to Motie. With the ball, he picked up the wicket of Keemo Paul.

Dwayne Bravo (TKR)

Dwayne Bravo came down the order but failed to contribute much. He scored just eight runs off 18 deliveries before getting out LBW off Imran Tahir.

Ali Khan (TKR)

Pacer Ali Khan was pretty expensive, conceding 28 runs in just two overs.

Waqar Salamkheil

Waqar Salamkheil failed to create any impact with the ball, conceding 26 runs in his three-over spell.

Sunil Narine (TKR)

Image credits:- ICC Cricket

Sunil Narine, batting at No. 9, could score just one run off four balls. He got out off Dwaine Pretorius' brilliant ball, giving a catch to Ronsford Beaton.

Saim Ayub (GUY)

Guyana opener Saim Ayub scored an unbeaten 52-runs off 41 balls with two fours and five sixes to take his side over the line with six overs to spare. He batted at a strike rate of 126.83.

Shai Hope (GUY)

Shai Hope perfectly supported Ayub from the other end, scoring 32 runs off 32 balls with two fours.

Dwaine Pretorius (GUY)

Dwaine Pretorious, the all-rounder, was the wrecker-in-chief for Guyana, scalping the four wickets of Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, and Ali Khan. He conceded 26 runs in his four-over spell to turn the tide in his team’s favor.

Romario Shepherd (GUY)

Romario Shepherd picked up the big wicket of opener Chadwick Walton who was looking dangerous with 10 runs off 11 balls, featuring two boundaries. In his three-over spell, he conceded 17 runs.

Gudakesh Motie (GUY)

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was sensational with the ball, turning things around with a maiden and two wickets in his four-over spell. He picked up the big wickets of Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein, conceding just seven runs.

Imran Tahir (GUY)

Image Credits:- ICC Cricket

Skipper Imran Tahir scalped the two big wickets of Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo to make things worse for TKR. He conceded just eight runs in his four overs.