CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders match

In the 19th match of Caribbean Premier League 2023, Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a crucial victory over Trinbago Knight Riders to bag the top spot on the points table.

After being asked to bat first, Trinbago Knight Riders found themselves in dire straits after losing their three top-order batters for 59 runs. However, Lorcan Tucker (38) and Akeal Hosein (44*) recorded thirty-plus scores to put the team in a decent position.

Towards the conclusion of their innings, Kieron Pollard gave proper finishing touches with his 25-run cameo off 12 balls to take the Knight Riders to 172/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Guyana Amazon Warriors experienced an early setback when opener Chandrapaul Hemraj departed in the third over after scoring just 10 runs. However, Saim Ayub and Shai Hope saw off early jitters with a 93-run second-wicket partnership, both scoring half-centuries.

Following their dismissals, keeper Azam Khan provided the finishing flourish, scoring a 14-ball 29* to seal the deal for Guyana with five balls to spare.

Guyana Amazon Warriors propel to the top spot on the Caribbean Premier League table

Following their resounding win over Trinbago, the Imran Tahir-led Guyana Amazon Warriors climbed to the pole position on the points table, bagging four wins after playing five matches. Guyana are the sole unbeaten side in the competition with one of their games ending in a no result due to rain.

Saint Lucia Kings, with three wins and a loss, are second in the table with eight points. The Knight Riders have mustered three wins and two defeats, sliding down to the third position with seven points.

Barbados Royals occupy the fourth spot with seven points and a negative net run rate. Jamaica Tallawahs are fifth, having won just two games from six.

In contrast, St Kitts are having a disastrous tournament; they are winless after eight games. They are currently holding the wooden spoon.