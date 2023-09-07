CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, Match 20

Trinbago Knight Riders secured a commanding 42-run win over Barbados Royals in the 20th match of CPL 2023. This contest was hosted by Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

After being asked to bat first, Trinbago Knight Riders amassed a formidable total of 208/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s second T20 century.

Pooran was well supported by Martin Guptill and Andre Russell, who recorded 30-plus scores each. Jason Holder was the star bowler for the Royals with two wickets. Kyle Mayers, Qais Ahmad, and Rahkeem Cornwall picked up a wicket each.

In the pursuit of a 209-run target, Barbados Royals could score only 166/7 in 20 overs. Kyle Mayers was the top scorer with an impressive 70-run knock off 45 balls, but he didn't find any support from other batters. In the end, the Royals fell short of the target by 42 runs.

For Trinbago, spinners Akeal Hosein and Waqar Salamkheil were the standout bowlers, taking two wickets apiece. The Knight Riders look settled on the pitch as the tournament heads towards its crucial stages.

Trinbago Knight Riders rise to second position in CPL 2023 table

After bagging a resounding victory over the Barbados Royals, TKR climbed to the second position on the points table with four wins and two defeats. One of their matches ended without a result. They are currently on nine points, with a positive net run rate of +1.168.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are the current table toppers with four wins from five games. Saint Lucia Kings are third, with three wins and a defeat from six encounters. They have an impressive net run rate of +2.338.

Barbados Royals slipped down to the fourth spot with seven points and a negative NRR of -1.986. Jamaica Tallawahs are fifth, with two wins and three defeats. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are winless and are holding the wooden spoon.