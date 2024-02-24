"Credit to England management" - Anil Kumble hails Shoaib Bashir's selection after day 2 of IND vs ENG 4th Test

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble credited the England think tank for picking the inexperienced Shoaib Bashir in the squad for the ongoing five-Test series. The retired cricketer hailed the youngster for bowling impressive lines to the Indian batters on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Bashir made his international debut against India in the second Test in Vishakhapatnam. Although the 20-year-old enjoyed a modest outing in his first appearance, he rose to the occasion in Ranchi, taking four wickets to put England in control. His stunning run has put the tourists well in sight of victory.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Kumble recalled how an over from Bashir to Alastair Cook impressed Stokes to pick him for the India tour.

"Credit to England management for taking a punt on Bashir," Kumble said. "What I understand is that Sir Alastair Cook was batting against Bashir and some 20 balls that Ben Stokes saw, prompted him to get him on tour to India. He's been very impressive. The kind of lines he bowled as an off-spinner, he's kept it outside of the right-hander's eye-line."

The Surrey spinner dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his very first international scalp. In Ranchi, he claimed the wickets of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rajat Patidar.

"He's got the pace right on this surface" - Anil Kumble on Shoaib Bashir

Anil Kumble. (Image Credits: Getty)

Anil Kumble further praised Shoaib Bashir's ability to maintain the correct pace and land the ball on the sore spots consistently.

The 53-year-old added:

"Very few off-spinners bowl from over the stumps to right-handers these days but he's been very consistent. He's got the pace right on this surface. And look at that length, it's fantastic to see that almost 90 per cent is in the productive area where the odd ball will jump. The beehive is perfect for an off-spinner."

With England making 353 in their first innings, India have slid to 219/7. The hosts currently lead the series 2-1 after a couple of comprehensive wins in the last two matches as England try to claw their way back.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App