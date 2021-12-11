Cricket Australia adds another pink-ball Test to Ashes 2021 as Hobart wins historic chance

After much deliberation, Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Hobart will host the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2021-22, starting on January 14. The Test, which will be the first Ashes game in the city and the first in Tasmania in five years, will also be a day-night encounter. This will also be the first time that a series will include two pink-ball Tests.

Hobart's Blundstone Arena was supposed to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test in November before it was postponed due to CA's reservations with the political situation in the Asian country. CA CEO Nick Hockley, in an official statement, said it was one of the factors behind their decision. He said:

"We considered a range of factors, including commercial, logistical and operational considerations. On the balance of these the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Vodafone Men's Ashes Test match. We also acknowledge the postponement of the Australia and Afghanistan Test due to be played in Hobart earlier in the year played a part in the decision."

The fifth Ashes Test was originally supposed to be hosted by Perth. It had to be moved out recently after CA and Western Australia couldn't reach an agreement on strict border restrictions. Cricket Tasmania, reportedly with the help of the local government, managed to trump Melbourne and Sydney's bid to host the match.

"Great day for Tasmania" - CEO celebrates hosting Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test

Cricket Tasmania CEO Dominic Baker also raved about the development. Calling it a "great day for Tasmania" and a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity", he remarked:

“This is a great day not just for Tasmanian cricket, but for Tasmania in general. This will be without a doubt the biggest sporting event Tasmania has ever hosted. While the circumstances that have led us to be able to have the opportunity to host this Test are undoubtedly unique, we are thrilled that Tasmanians will have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness an Ashes Test in their own backyard."

Meanwhile, Australia drew first blood in the Ashes on Saturday by thrashing their arch-rivals England by nine wickets at the Gabba and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

