Cricket Australia announce schedule for men's and women's teams for 2023-24 season

Cricket Australia (CA) has unveiled the schedule for both men's and women's teams for the 2023-24 season. The women's team will host South Africa and the West Indies, while their male counterparts will welcome Pakistan and the West Indies.

The men's season will begin much later than usual, owing to the 50-over World Cup in India in October-November. Pat Cummins' men will start the summer by hosting Pakistan in a three-match Test series, beginning on December 14 in Perth. The Boxing Day and New Year's Test will traditionally take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning on December 26 and January 3.

The Men in Yellow will next play against the West Indies, with the two-match Test series, starting on January 17. Adelaide Oval and the Gabba in Brisbane are the venues. Australia and West Indies will also lock horns in three ODIs and a solitary T20I following the red-ball games.

Australian women's team to start their season against the West Indies

Australian women's team. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the world champions will commence the 2024 season on October 1 with a three-match T20 series against the Caribbeans at the North Sydney Oval. They will also lock horns in three ODIs following that.

The Proteas, who lost the T20 World Cup final to Australia this year, will also play three T20Is and as many ODIs from January 27 to February 10. Australia will finish their home season with a historic one-off Test against South Africa from February 15 to 18.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said they are looking forward to hosting three countries on their shores this year and trust them to produce an exciting contest for the fans. As quoted by cricket.com.au, Hockley stated:

"We look forward to West Indies, Pakistan and South Africa visiting our shores this summer and we thank them along with all our partners, including broadcasters, venues and local governments for their support in bringing world-class cricket to fans around the country. We are delighted to be offering our most loyal fans the opportunity to secure the best seats at the best prices in our Australian Cricket Family pre-sale."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v West Indies

October 1: North Sydney Oval, 12.30 pm

October 2: North Sydney Oval, 7.05 pm

October 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane 6.05 pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v West Indies

October 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane 9.35 am

October 12: Junction Oval, Melbourne 10.05 am

October 15: Junction Oval, Melbourne 10.05 am

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

January 27: Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45 am

January 28: Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45 am

January 30: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05 pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: Adelaide Oval, 2.10 pm

February 7: North Sydney Oval, 2.40 pm

February 10: North Sydney Oval, 2.40 pm

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00 am

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v Pakistan

December 14-18: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10.20 am

December 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30 am

January 3-7: Third Test, SCG, 10.30 am

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

January 17-21: First Test, Adelaide Oval, 10.00 am

January 25-29: Second Test, Gabba, 2.00 pm

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30 pm

February 4: SCG, 2.30 pm

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30 pm

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00 pm

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 6.30 pm

February 13: Perth Stadium, 4.00 pm

