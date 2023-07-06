Cricket Australia announces revamped format for the BBL 2023-24 season; tournament to commence from December 7 

Cricket Australia (CA) has unveiled the new format and fixtures of the 2023-24 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) following the decision to reduce the matches and narrow the window down. The tournament has been reduced to a 44-match affair and the season will kickstart from December 7 onwards.

According to the new format, each team will now play 10 league matches before the top four teams qualify for the knockout phase. The restructured playoffs format comprises four matches, including the final (January 24). Earlier, the BBL playoffs encompassed a total of five teams which meant a total of five matches in the knockout phase of the tournament.

The 2023-24 BBL season will include a brief break from December 14 to 18 as it coincides with Australia's first Test against Pakistan at Perth. The action will resume with the eighth match from December 19 onwards while the Christmas Eve fixture has been scrapped altogether.

The Adelaide Strikers will continue to be the proud hosts of the coveted New Year's Eve fixture. The franchise will face the Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval to end the year.

General manager of Big Bash League, Alistair Dobson, said in a statement:

“With the season starting a week earlier than usual this season, we’ve got a tremendous opportunity to engage with communities and connect with fans across seven blockbuster nights of Big Bash ahead of the first Men’s Test in Perth.”

A slight conflict regarding the choice of venue for the BBL final may arise as the match is scheduled to take place right during the break between Australia's two Tests against West Indies.

With the two red-ball matches slated to be hosted by the Adelaide Oval and the Gabba, the finals may need to be shifted if either the Adelaide Strikers or the Brisbane Heat attain hosting rights through their performances.

Top Australian stars expected to miss out on the BBL yet again

The league received a slight yet handy boost during the last edition when the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner featured in a few select games. The Aussies are scheduled to play the 2023 ODI World Cup in India during the October-November window, which will be followed by their home season.

Australia will host Pakistan for a three-match Test series and the West Indies for an all-format tour, which will stretch until February 2024. The CA is looking to end the home season with the New Year's Test in the future so that the players can partake in the BBL.

The reduction in the window also avoids a potential clash with uprising leagues like the SA20 and the ILT20, which currently occupy the January-February window of the cricketing calendar.

