Cricket Australia defend preparations for India tour despite losing first two Tests

Cricket Australia has defended its preparations for the ongoing India Test tour despite losing the first two games. The organization's high-performance manager defended the decision not to have any tour matches before Tests, claiming that preparations vary from situation to situation.

Australia lost the first two Tests within three days, thereby sacrificing an opportunity to end a 19-year drought in India. The tourists let go of a practice game in India, reasoning that they got a green top the last time they played such a contest.

Speaking to The Age, Cricket Australia's high-performance manager Ben Oliver denied that players starring in the Big Bash League (BBL) was detrimental to the side's preparation. He also felt the squad was more comfortable with their preparations instead of playing practice games.

Oliver said:

"No, I don’t think so. There’s a range of factors that go into the design and preparation for the series, and the players and the staff and the selectors all work together to design that preparation.

"In some circumstances, it may be appropriate for tour matches, in others not so, and certainly in this case, the group was comfortable with the preparation leading in and the conditions that they were seeking. In fact, I think the involvement of those players that did take part in the Big Bash League was overwhelmingly positive for Australian cricket."

The tourists limited preparations leading up to the four-Test series, consisting of a sacrificed pitch at North Sydney Oval and another track at Alur in Bangalore.

Australia's injury woes deepen with David Warner set to miss the final two Tests

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

The visitors suffered another injury blow as dynamic opener David Warner will miss the final two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad.

The 36-year-old suffered a concussion in the first innings of the second Test in Delhi alongside a hairline fracture. He didn't bat in the second innings of the game as Matt Renshaw came in as a concussion substitute.

On Monday, head coach Andrew McDonald announced that Josh Hazlewood would return home due to an Achilles injury.

Nevertheless, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are in the frame for selection for the third Test, which starts on March 1.

