Cricket Australia likely to lift leadership ban on David Warner - Reports

The lifetime ban on David Warner from taking up a leadership role in Australian cricket could soon come to an end.

According to a report by Ben Horne of the News Corp Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) could review the captaincy ban imposed on the former national vice-captain in the aftermath of the 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal of 2018.

It is believed that the major reason behind the same is the possibility of losing him out to a cash-rich, rival T20 league. With clubs in the Big Bash League reportedly showing interest in Warner as captain, CA is likely to regroup and review the decision to make him eligible for leadership roles again.

David Warner banned from leadership roles in Australian cricket in 2018

The Cape Town Test between South Africa and Australia in 2018 saw the trio of captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft slapped with bans by CA having pleaded guilty to ball-tampering.

While Warner and Smith were banned from all international and Australian domestic cricket for 12 months, Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

Smith's sentence also carried a further 12-month period where he was ineligible to take up leadership roles. Warner was given a life ban in that regard, having believed to have conceptualized the plan to tamper with the condition of the ball using sandpaper.

Warner made a strong comeback to international cricket, courtesy of a superlative showing at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He was the star of the show for Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, walking away with the Player of the Tournament honors.

The New South Welshman led the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020, before being axed halfway through the subsequent season. He also had a superb campaign in IPL 2022, representing the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Warner recently scored 99 in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, with Australia conceding the series by a 3-1 margin with a game to go.

