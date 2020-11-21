Cricket boards should stop sending their players to the IPL, says Allan Border

Former Australian skipper Allan Border is a firm believer that local franchise cricket is just a way to fill pockets of players and franchises. The Men's T20 World Cup was supposed to happen in the months of October and November of 2020, but was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the BCCI used that window for the IPL 2020 season, something which Border was not happy with.

Border is of the opinion that international competitions should be given more importance than the T20 franchise leagues. He also feels that to make this stance very clear, cricket boards around the world should stop sending their players to the IPL.

“I’m not happy with that. The world game should take precedence over local competition. So, the World T20, if that can’t go ahead, I don’t think the IPL can go ahead. I would question that decision it’s just a money grab, isn’t it, that one?” Allan Border had told ABC.

“The World T20 should take precedence, for sure. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL if that’s the case,” he added.

It is upto players like Virat Kohli to keep Test cricket alive: Allan Border

Allan Border also believes that it is up to players like Virat Kohli to keep Test cricket alive

In a day and age where the shortest format of the game has grabbed more eyeballs, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has always stated that Test cricket is his favourite format and plays it with great passion and determination.

Thus, Allan Border believes that it is up to players like Kohli and teams like India, England and Australia to keep Test cricket alive.

India are set to tour Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and the all-important four Tests. The Men in Blue became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under the last time they toured Australia.

But since skipper Kohli will only be playing the first Test this time around, Allan Border stressed that Australia will have a huge advantage in the Test series. He predicted the home side to take the Test series 2-1.

"He [Kohli] is an antagonist and plays aggressively. It is up to players like Kohli and teams like India, England and Australia to keep Test cricket alive from the growing threat of franchise cricket,” Border said.

“The one thing that is in Australia’s favour is Virat Kohli playing only the first Test. I think that is a big ‘out’ for India. He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and a leader. Should be 2-1 to Australia,” he further added.

India's tour of Australia will begin with the ODI series and the first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.