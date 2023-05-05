Create

"Cricket is boring without you"- Twitter reacts to KL Rahul being ruled out for the remainder of the IPL and the WTC final

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 05, 2023 17:27 IST
KL Rahul
KL Rahul's absence will be a big blow for LSG and Team India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has officially been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL season and the subsequent World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London on June 7.

The 31-year-old suffered a thigh injury while sprinting toward the boundary during LSG's encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1.

Rahul took to his Instagram page to update fans about the need to undergo surgery followed by rehabilitation to make a complete recovery. The LSG skipper also expressed his disappointment at missing the remainder of the IPL and the WTC final.

Despite being in indifferent form over the past few months, KL Rahul has been one of the most valuable players for his franchise and Team India. India will also be without the services of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for the WTC final.

Fans on Twitter wished the elegant right-hander a speedy recovery but had contrasting views on Rahul's lengthy absence.

While many believed that Rahul's absence could hurt team India's chances at the WTC finals, others felt that Rahul's injury could ensure Shubman Gill opens the batting and Ajinkya Rahane slots back into the playing XI.

Here are some of the best reactions:

What are the chances of KL Rahul being fit for 50 over world Cup in October this year?KL is a very important player in Indian team lineup at number 5.#KLRahul𓃵 #IPL23 #WTCFinal @realdpthakur17 @mufaddal_vohra #WC2023 https://t.co/laZb1H6olQ
Wishing you a speedy recovery KL Rahul🤗🥺Take care and come back stronger Champ❤️ @klrahul Miss you ❣️🥺 Be back with the bang🔥Always I'm there to support you and lots of love to you Man 🫶🏻🤍🫶🏻#KLRahul𓃵 #KLRahul #LSG #LucknowSuperGiants https://t.co/Bz3UJGmuuB
Cricket is boring without you my cham♥️Please try to comeback soon🥺Yaar aapke bina cricket dekhne ka mnn ni karta🥹#KLRahul𓃵 #lsg #BCCI @klrahul @LucknowIPL https://t.co/6XZnxoqMjn
A blessing for fans.#KLRahul𓃵 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
Huge Setback for:#MumbaiIndians #ChennaiSuperKings #KolkataKnightRiders#GujaratTitans #SunrisersHyderabad #RoyalChallengersBangalore #RajasthanRoyals #PunjabKings #DelhiCapitals#KLRahul𓃵#IPL2023 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
If it's true, then my #IPL2023 journey will be end here.No more support to LSG ,until he comes back into squad.Come back stronger @klrahulAnna 🤗❤️Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️See you all in #IPL2024🤞#KLRahul𓃵 twitter.com/RVCJ_FB/status…
I think management should announce Hardik pandya as replacement of KL Rahul if hardik is fit enough to play test matchHe's bowling at a decent pace this IPL and has good batting form too.He can be very handy at number 7-8 and can give u some overs too#KLRahul𓃵 @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/dTswxJ8lTx
#KLRahul𓃵 KL won't be available for WTC Final next month.@kunaalyaadav twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… https://t.co/ccHNzhLn6F
KL Rahul ruled out of IPL, likely to miss WTC Final let's pray 🙏 get well soon champion @klrahul❤️#KLRahul𓃵 #LSGvsRCB https://t.co/i2LRAoheSt
So, KL Rahul is once again out of an important game like the WTC. I wish him speedy recovery but, was it necessary for him to come out and bat against RCB? Isn’t the Indian team more important than IPL? #KLRahul #WTCFinal #IPL2023
@mufaddal_vohra @klrahul Blessing in disguise for Rahane....may be end of KL Rahul career
With KL Rahul ruling out, Rahane playing 11 spot confirmed in WTC final. #CricketTwitter
Pant, Bumrah, shreyas iyer and now even KL Rahul is not available for WTC FinalLast time we had so many injuries, we defeated Australia at their home 2-1, in BGT 2020-21 😉 #WTCFinal #INDvsAUS #IPL2023 #KLRahul
It breaks my heart after seeing our own Indians celebrating KL Rahul injury! Yeah, he is struggling with form but we all know how important player he is for India! Atleast we can wish him GET WELL SOON! https://t.co/1qBFX34aT8
If kl rahul was doing wicket keeping in ipl for WTC preparation.. then he might not have injured himself while chasing ball..If...#KLRahul #WTCFinal @cricketaakash @meme_ki_diwani @cricbuzz @CricCrazyJohns @bhogleharsha @mufaddal_vohra @BCCI @Cricketracker
Not a big loss.Atleast Gill will now be sure of playing the WTC final and prepare accordingly. #WTCFinal #KLRahulKL Rahul Rules Himself Out Of Remainder Of IPL 2023 Season, WTC Finalsports.ndtv.com/ipl-2023/kl-ra…

Why KL Rahul's absence will be a big blow to LSG and Team India?

KL Rahul has been an integral part of LSG and Team India.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul announced that he would be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the upcoming WTC final against Australia at the Oval in England. Rahul's absence will be a big dent in the Indian batting lineup, especially with the absence of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Despite being in poor Test form since 2022, averaging just 15 in 11 innings, Rahul's experience in English conditions will be sorely missed against the fiery Australian pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazelwood. He has played nine Tests in England and scored two centuries at an average of 34.11.

Rahul also adds another wicket-keeping option, particularly in the absence of regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Team India will hope that Rahul recovers and returns to the Indian middle order for the 50-over World Cup at home in October.

He was one of Team India's best batters in their last tour of England in 2021, averaging 39.38 with a century and a half-century. India lost to New Zealand in the WTC final in 2021 and will look to go one step further to break their trophy drought in ICC tournaments.

It has been reported that Suryakumar Yadav will likely be added as a standby in place of the injured KL Rahul for the WTC final.

Rahul's injury will also be a blow to LSG's chances in the IPL, as he led the side to the playoffs in their debut season a year ago, scoring 616 runs at an average of 51.33. The franchise is in pole position to qualify for the playoffs this year as well, currently sitting in the second spot in the points table with five wins and four losses.

LSG will face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
