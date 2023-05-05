"Cricket is boring without you"- Twitter reacts to KL Rahul being ruled out for the remainder of the IPL and the WTC final

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has officially been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL season and the subsequent World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London on June 7.

The 31-year-old suffered a thigh injury while sprinting toward the boundary during LSG's encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1.

Rahul took to his Instagram page to update fans about the need to undergo surgery followed by rehabilitation to make a complete recovery. The LSG skipper also expressed his disappointment at missing the remainder of the IPL and the WTC final.

Despite being in indifferent form over the past few months, KL Rahul has been one of the most valuable players for his franchise and Team India. India will also be without the services of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for the WTC final.

Fans on Twitter wished the elegant right-hander a speedy recovery but had contrasting views on Rahul's lengthy absence.

While many believed that Rahul's absence could hurt team India's chances at the WTC finals, others felt that Rahul's injury could ensure Shubman Gill opens the batting and Ajinkya Rahane slots back into the playing XI.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Why KL Rahul's absence will be a big blow to LSG and Team India?

KL Rahul has been an integral part of LSG and Team India.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul announced that he would be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the upcoming WTC final against Australia at the Oval in England. Rahul's absence will be a big dent in the Indian batting lineup, especially with the absence of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Despite being in poor Test form since 2022, averaging just 15 in 11 innings, Rahul's experience in English conditions will be sorely missed against the fiery Australian pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazelwood. He has played nine Tests in England and scored two centuries at an average of 34.11.

Rahul also adds another wicket-keeping option, particularly in the absence of regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Team India will hope that Rahul recovers and returns to the Indian middle order for the 50-over World Cup at home in October.

He was one of Team India's best batters in their last tour of England in 2021, averaging 39.38 with a century and a half-century. India lost to New Zealand in the WTC final in 2021 and will look to go one step further to break their trophy drought in ICC tournaments.

It has been reported that Suryakumar Yadav will likely be added as a standby in place of the injured KL Rahul for the WTC final.

Rahul's injury will also be a blow to LSG's chances in the IPL, as he led the side to the playoffs in their debut season a year ago, scoring 616 runs at an average of 51.33. The franchise is in pole position to qualify for the playoffs this year as well, currently sitting in the second spot in the points table with five wins and four losses.

LSG will face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

