Sunil Gavaskar hasn't picked India as one of the title contenders for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which they will be hosting later this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the quadrennial global event on Tuesday, June 27. While last time's finalists England and New Zealand will play the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October 5, India will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later.

During a discussion on Star Sports, eminent former cricketers, including Gavaskar, were asked to pick their title contenders. The former Indian skipper said:

"How many did you say - two or three? England, Australia and Pakistan."

Harbhajan Singh chose India instead of Pakistan among his top three favorites:

"For me, because it is a pressure tournament, if I choose three teams, it will be England, Australia and India. I feel these three teams can be the contenders for the tournament. Because this tournament is in India, I will not underrate India."

The crunch game between India and Pakistan will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. The Men in Blue will want to maintain their all-win record against their arch-rivals in 50-over World Cups.

"I will keep Pakistan as the fourth" - Sourav Ganguly on his title contenders for World Cup 2023

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against a qualifier on October 6.

While concurring with Harbhajan's picks, Sourav Ganguly chose Pakistan as an additional title contender:

"I also have the same three. Give me four - I will keep Pakistan as the fourth. So England, Australia, India and Pakistan."

Matthew Hayden expects Pakistan, India and Australia to be three of the semi-finalists. He added that England's powerful batting and excellent performances in recent global events make them strong contenders:

"I really believe that Pakistan, India and Australia will be in that final three. Of course, England should be there because of their power hitting and the fact that they are also really good in their championship playing."

However, the former Australian opener reckons that the subcontinental conditions will favor Pakistan, India and Australia:

"But for me, in the subcontinent, it's really important to have those skills around those off-pace deliveries and I feel those three sides are most effective."

England are the current holders of both the ODI and T20 World Cups. The hosts have emerged victorious in the last three ODI World Cups, and Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope that the trend continues.

