Cricket West Indies monitoring security situation as T20 World Cup receive terror threats

With terror alerts received from North Pakistan to disrupt the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, Cricket West Indies has assured all the relevant stakeholders of safety.

CWI CEO Johnny Graves issued a statement that they are dealing with the situation carefully and will take every possible step to prevent it. The security alert said, as per Cricbuzz:

"Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries."

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Graves assured that they have plans in place to tackle any security situation that might arise during or before the tournament.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority, and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place."

It has emerged that the potential threat to the showpiece event has come via Pro-Islamic State (Daesh) through the media group "Nashir Pakistan".

Trinidad's Daily Express states that Nashir-e Pakistan is a propoganda channel. Media reports have also claimed that Barbados' regional security officials are also keeping track of the situation to prevent any mishap. The ICC also issued the same statement as the CWI.

West Indies to host their first ICC event since 2010

England had defeated Pakistan at MCG. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Islands will host their first World Cup since 2010 when they hosted the T20 World Cup. The USA will also serve as a co-host on this occasion.

The venues in the West Indies are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago. The venues in the USA are Florida, New York and Texas.

England beat Australia in the decider when the T20 World Cup last took place in the West Indies. England will start as the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the final of the 2022 edition.

