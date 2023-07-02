"Cry on spirit of cricket" - Top 10 funny memes after Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping in the 2nd Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow's contentious stumping dismissal created drama on and off the field on Sunday, Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Overnight English batters Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett commenced the final day steadily by seeing off the first hour against a testing spell by Australian bowlers.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Duckett in the 46th over to give Australia the first breakthrough of the day. Jonny Bairstow (10) came in next and looked in decent rhythm. England desperately needed a partner for Ben Stokes at that stage, who was well set at the other end.

The partnership started promisingly, but Alex Carey nipped it in the bud before it blossomed. An attentive Australian keeper Carey produced a moment of brilliance in the 52nd over and stumped Jonny Bairstow cleverly.

The English batter ducked under Cameron Green's bouncer and went on to move out of the crease without making sure the ball was dead. Alex Carey hurled the ball onto the stumps immediately after gathering it and effected the dismissal of Bairstow.

The action instantly made Alex Carey the enemy number 1 of the English crowd as they booed him and the Australian players intensely.

The incident drew mixed reactions from critics and fans. A section of fans took the opportunity to showcase their creativity and humor by sharing memes on the matter. Here are some of the best ones:

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal Bairstow with third umpire after the match

Bairstow with third umpire after the match https://t.co/1173FJA3b8

Im @ImKhan990 @SuppressedSikh Johnny Bairstow going into the Aussie dressing room after the game @SuppressedSikh Johnny Bairstow going into the Aussie dressing room after the game https://t.co/gKxrk9HHoW

Barry Glendenning @bglendenning Bairstow run out by Carey fails the shopping trolley test. It's legal to leave your trolley anywhere you like in a supermarket car-park after unloading it instead of leaving it in the designated area, but also against the spirit of shopping and proof you're a massive twat. Bairstow run out by Carey fails the shopping trolley test. It's legal to leave your trolley anywhere you like in a supermarket car-park after unloading it instead of leaving it in the designated area, but also against the spirit of shopping and proof you're a massive twat. https://t.co/pUyMcMIT2Z

Abi Slade @abi_slade BREAKING NEWS: marais erasmus has been CANCELLED over the bairstow incident BREAKING NEWS: marais erasmus has been CANCELLED over the bairstow incident https://t.co/AOSv9BNGEv

"Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary" - Brad Hogg on Jonny Bairstow's stumping dismissal

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg sympathized with Jonny Bairstow after his controversial dismissal on Sunday afternoon at Lord's. He opined that it was not out and was not in the spirit of the game. Giving his views on the incident through Twitter, Hogg wrote:

"Bairstow wicket, Not Out. Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary. Not attempting a run, end of over, scratched crease then walked for the regulation BS chat between overs between batsman. #ashes #ENGvsAUS

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #ENGvsAUS Bairstow wicket, Not Out. Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary. Not attempting a run, end of over, scratched crease then walked for the regulation BS chat between overs between batsman. #ashes Bairstow wicket, Not Out. Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary. Not attempting a run, end of over, scratched crease then walked for the regulation BS chat between overs between batsman. #ashes #ENGvsAUS

Hogg's opinion though, was in contrast with many others. Most people dubbed Bairstow as being careless and not careful enough. The debate is expected to rage on for some time.

Poll : 0 votes