"Cumball reign supreme at Lord's"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia beat England in 2nd Ashes Test to take 2-0 lead

Australia beat England by 43 runs in the second Test of Ashes 2023 on Sunday, July 2, at the Lord's in London. They have now taken a solid lead of 2-0 in the 5-match series.

England commenced the final day with an overnight score of 114/4, with Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett at the crease. The duo managed to weather the opening spells of Australian bowlers in the first hour.

Just as their partnership began gathering some steam, Hazlewood dismissed Duckett to give a crucial breakthrough to his side.

Alex Carey's alertness then resulted in Jonny Bairstow's stumping dismissal, which reduced England to 193/6. Ben Stokes launched a stunning assault after this and single-handedly kept England's hopes alive in the steep chase.

He smashed nine sixes and as many fours en route to 155 (214) before perishing in the 73rd over, leaving his side at 301/7 in pursuit of 371. English lower order collapsed cheaply after that and bundled out the hosts for 327 as Stokes' valiant knock ended up in vain.

"Tough one to swallow but being involved in a fantastic game is awesome" - England captain Ben Stokes after loss against Australia in 2nd Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ben Stokes expressed disappointment in ending up on the losing side after a gruelling five-day Test.

He reflected on his valiant 155-run knock in a losing effort and revealed that he tried to take lessons from his iconic Headingley knock of 2019 and implement them in this innings.

"Similar experience before, obviously you can look back and see things like that, game plan on how you want to do it, I did take things back from how I went about at Headingley into this innings but unfortunately, just wasn't enough today. It's got to a point, Australia changed the plans with how they wanted things with me, tried to take risks. Tough one to swallow, but being involved in a fantastic game is awesome."

