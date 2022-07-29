CWG 2022: "Feels good coming over here" - Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed her excitement ahead of her team's bow at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Games have marked the return of cricket after a 24-year hiatus and the first instance of the women's sport featuring in the event.

Speaking ahead of the all-important opener against world champions Australia, Kaur shared her experience of being a part of the Games for the first time. In a video posted by Team India on Twitter, the captain said:

"We are away from the rest of the village, but there are posters put up everywhere, and the moment that has been created is quite different apart from the other events happening. A lot of other things too are different which we're experiencing for the first time. We're just getting used to the conditions, and it feels good coming over here."

"It's very special for us" - Harmanpreet Kaur on playing Commonwealth Games 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur also spoke about how special a moment it is for her and her team to be partaking in the event. Expressing confidence in the squad at her disposal, she said:

"It's very important for me since it's the first time we're participating in the Commonwealth Games. Our team is really good, and when we first got to know that we're playing the Commonwealth Games, we were very excited, and it's very special for us."

India are in Group A with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados, while Group B features England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals, while a third-place playoff will decide the winner of the bronze medal.

The cricket event at the Games will commence with the opener between India and Australia on Friday. Pakistan will play Barbados later in the evening. All the games will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

