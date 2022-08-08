CWG 2022: “What a catch by lady Jadeja”- Watch Deepti Sharma take a blinder to remove Beth Mooney in final against Australia

Deepti Sharma, India's leading allrounder, took a screamer of a catch against Australia on Sunday (August 7) in the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket final. As India continued to put their best foot forward with brilliant fielding, Deepti took a stunning catch to remove the dangerous Beth Mooney.

As soon as the Aussie opener mistimed the shot towards deep mid-on, Deepti back-pedalled from inside the 30-yard circle and pulled off a one-handed blinder while diving backwards.

Deepti kept her eyes on the ball and executed the catch to perfection. The incident occurred in the 18th over bowled by Sneh Rana as Indian women finally removed Mooney for 61 (41).

Fans were extremely impressed with Deepti Sharma and India’s fielding performance in the final. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Rashid @Rash_sf @vikrantgupta73 What a catch by lady Jadeja (Deepti Sharma) brilliant effort. @vikrantgupta73 What a catch by lady Jadeja (Deepti Sharma) brilliant effort.👏👏👏

Hemant @Sportscasmm #INDvsAUS #CWG22



It is Deepti Sharma' world, we are just living in it. It is Deepti Sharma' world, we are just living in it. twitter.com/ddsportschanne… #INDvsAUS #CWG22It is Deepti Sharma' world, we are just living in it. twitter.com/ddsportschanne…

Zaphod B @vagabong42 Deepti Sharma just took the greatest catch ever taken by an Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma just took the greatest catch ever taken by an Indian cricketer https://t.co/i4ErtlcOxC

BK @kanpuriyabk

Another brilliance in the field by Deepti Sharma!

Indian womens cricket team giving their everything in this final!

Just so many wow moments by the Indian team already!

#INDvsAUS #CWG2022 #CWGindia2022 #DeeptiSharma #indianwomencricket #Cricket Now this is just ridiculous!Another brilliance in the field by Deepti Sharma!Indian womens cricket team giving their everything in this final!Just so many wow moments by the Indian team already! Now this is just ridiculous!Another brilliance in the field by Deepti Sharma! Indian womens cricket team giving their everything in this final! Just so many wow moments by the Indian team already!#INDvsAUS #CWG2022 #CWGindia2022 #DeeptiSharma #indianwomencricket #Cricket https://t.co/D0hlzKyoFT

Rahull @Aguywithsmile Catch of the tournament :- Deepti sharma! Catch of the tournament :- Deepti sharma!

Deepti Sharma got the big wicket of Tahlia McGrath

Deepti Sharma had earlier removed the in-form Tahlia McGrath cheaply thanks to another sensational catch in the match, this one by Radha Yadav.

Asli BCCI Women @AsliBCCIWomen

#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS #B2022



* IMO Tahlia McGrath shouldn't have been cleared to play.Threat to other players' health.

Glad she is dismissed early. Brilliant catch by Radha Yadav* IMO Tahlia McGrath shouldn't have been cleared to play.Threat to other players' health.Glad she is dismissed early. Brilliant catch by Radha Yadav#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS #B2022* IMO Tahlia McGrath shouldn't have been cleared to play.Threat to other players' health.Glad she is dismissed early. https://t.co/P38EDeT3jP

Beth Mooney’s half century and good batting display from skipper Meg Lanning (36) and Ashleigh Gardner (25) saw the Australian women post 161/8 in 20 overs. Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana scalped a couple of wickets respectively.

Australia women didn’t have a great start as Renuka Singh provided an early breakthrough for India. Alyssa Healy was out in the third over, placing the Aussies at 9/1.

However, Lanning and Mooney shared a crucial partnership of 78 runs for the second wicket to steady Australia's ship. Later, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachel Haynes provided a late blitz to Australia.

Indian women required 162 runs to win the final against Australia women and claim Gold in the Commonwealth Games final. Despite a brilliant knock by their captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian side fell agonisingly short of the target to settle for silver.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand women beat hosts England to win the bronze medal.

