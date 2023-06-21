"Dad has been here all week and I just feel lucky" - Pat Cummins narrates an emotional story after winning 1st Ashes Test

Australian skipper Pat Cummins narrated an emotional story after he guided his side to a historic victory in the first Ashes Test against England in Birmingham. The Aussies gunned down 281 runs in the fourth innings to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The visitors were in a precarious position, reeling at 227/8 with still 54 runs required. Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon (16*) shared a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket to do the unthinkable.

The win brings joy to Cummins and his family, who has gone through a tough time in the last few months. Cummins lost his mother in March earlier this year due to breast cancer, which forced him to return home from India midway through the Test series.

Cummins' family members are known to travel the whole world to follow their son's game. Pat Cummins spoke about how he felt lucky to have his father and brother at the stand.

“It was really special, Dad has been here all week and I just feel lucky to have him here,” Cummins told reporters. “It’s been a tough few months. My brother has been here all week as well. Dad was here in 2019 with Mum. Having him here was just really special.”

Cummins will hope to continue the good work as he aims to guide his side to their first series win on English soil since 2001.

"I went with him to see Bruce Springsteen" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins further revealed how he and his father went to watch Bruce Springsteen at the end of the first day of the Edgbaston Test.

“Dad was here in 2019 with Mum, so having him here was really special," Cummins said. "I went with him to see Bruce Springsteen (at Villa Park) on the first night as well. I missed the first 20 minutes, but he put on a show like he always does, The Boss.”

The second Ashes Test will get underway on Wednesday, June 28, at the Lord's.

