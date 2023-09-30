Dale Steyn names 5 fast bowlers to watch out for in 2023 World Cup, picks one Indian pacer

South African cricket legend Dale Steyn has named five fast bowlers to watch out for in the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. He picked India’s Mohammed Siraj along with Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, New Zealand's Trent Boult and England's Mark Wood. Steyn also predicted that Boult is likely to finish as the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

The 2023 ODI World Cup gets underway on October 5 with a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The teams are currently featuring in some warm-up matches. India will take on defending champions England in their first practice clash in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30.

In a video on ICC’s Instagram handle, Steyn shared his thoughts on the five fast bowlers who could dominate the 2023 World Cup. Speaking about Siraj, he commented:

“[He] swings the ball upfront, knock over the big batters, key player for India.”

On South African pacer Rabada, Steyn described him as one his favorite bowlers to watch.

“Big bounce, lots of pace, familiar with Indian conditions,” he added.

While sharing his thoughts on Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Afridi, the former Proteas pacer cheekily warned Indian captain Rohit Sharma to be wary of his threat.

New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Boult was the fourth name in Steyn’s list. About the seasoned fast bowler, he commented:

“Boult swings the ball upfront for New Zealand, big wicket-taker.”

The 40-year-old went on to make a big prediction and added:

“I think he is going to be the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup.”

England speedster Wood completed Steyn’s list of five fast bowlers to watch out for during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He opined:

“Mark Wood has extreme pace. I think he’s going to take a lot of wickets for England. His fear factor, his pace alone is going to give him tons of wickets.”

While England are the defending champions in the ODI World Cup, hosts India and five-time champions Australia are being touted among the favorites to lift the trophy.

How Dale Steyn’s picks have performed in ODIs in 2023

Siraj has had an exceptional 2023 in ODIs. In 14 matches, he has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 14.70 and an economy rate of 4.91, with a best of 6/21 in the Asia Cup final. As for Rabada, he has played five ODIs this year, claiming nine wickets at an average of 27.44.

Pakistan’s Afridi has featured in 12 one-dayers this year and has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 22.04. Boult has played five ODIs in 2023 and has claimed 10 scalps, including a five-fer. As for Wood, the injury-prone pacer has only featured in two one-dayers this year, picking up two wickets at an average of 24.